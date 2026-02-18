Practice Notebook - 18.02.26

Tiger Tracks

Blake Coleman had taken part in a few Flames practices prior to the Olympic break, but Wednesday, he shedded his yellow non-contact jersey for the first time since suffering a knock Jan. 8 in Boston.

"It was good, it was fun for me, too," the veteran winger grinned. "It literally felt like an offseason, because I went home and kind of got into my normal routine with my kids and working out there, but it's fun to be back.

"The practice was good. Pace was really good. Boys were excited to be back."

Coleman took reps on a line with centre Morgan Frost and rookie Matvei Gridin Wednesday, while longtime linemate Mikael Backlund stayed with wingers Matt Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich.

Needless to say, Head Coach Ryan Huska was pretty thrilled to see No. 20 back in the fold.

"On the ice, he brings something that I think our team missed for that month," Huska said. He's just a heart and soul guy that comes and competes and plays the game the right way, and because he plays the game the right way, he gets rewarded with some offence. He drags people into the fight with him.

"It was nice to see him smiling again, so hopefully things will continue to progress in the right direction for him, and we'll see him in our lineup when we start again."

And as things ramp up again, Coleman's happy to have what ailed him in January firmly in the rear-view mirror.

"I feel great. You know, it was close; I probably could have maybe pushed the last game or so, but one of those things where if I took a hit, I wasn't sure," he said. You know, if it sets it back. I never feel good about being out. It kind of eats at me a little bit.

"The guys played well, and it gave guys opportunities to contribute and maybe elevate their role and find, kind of, a new level. I'm excited to be back, and I feel good."