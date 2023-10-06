News Feed

Flames @ Canucks Roster

Flames Are Fired Up to Start the Season

'There's A Lot Of Belief'
Final Agreements Signed For Event Centre

Duehr Looking to Separate Himself at Flames Camp

'Impose Myself'
Training Camp Notebook - 05.10.23

Flames Make Roster Reductions

Remembering Chris Snow

Flames Fall To Oilers

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 04.10.23

Schwindt Getting a Great Opportunity Tonight Against Oilers

'It Would Be A Dream Come True'
Memorial Service Scheduled For Chris Snow

Nickelback To Perform At Heritage Classic

Flames @ Oilers Roster

Flames Make Training Camp Roster Reductions

Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.23

Flames rally to beat Jets in NHL preseason action

Flying High
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 02.10.23

Flames Dressing Veteran Lineup Tonight Against Winnipeg

'Time to Get it Going'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks - 06.10.23

Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Vancouver

CF_Projected_Lineup_NoSponsor16x9
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames will take on the Canucks in Vancouver in their final preseason game, starting at 8:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.

The Flames ran with these lines and pairings during their morning skate in Vancouver - this page will be updated after warm-ups when the lineup is determined:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr

Adam Klapka - Blake Coleman

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle

Dennis Gilbert - Ilya Solovyov

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

