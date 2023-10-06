Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks - 06.10.23

The Flames will take on the Canucks in Vancouver in their final preseason game, starting at 8:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.

The Flames ran with these lines and pairings during their morning skate in Vancouver - this page will be updated after warm-ups when the lineup is determined:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr

Adam Klapka - Blake Coleman

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle

Dennis Gilbert - Ilya Solovyov

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar