Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks - 06.10.23

The Flames will take on the Canucks in Vancouver in their final preseason game, starting at 8:00 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.
The Flames ran with these lines and pairings during their morning skate in Vancouver - this page will be updated after warm-ups when the lineup is determined:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr
Adam Klapka - Blake Coleman
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle
Dennis Gilbert - Ilya Solovyov
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar