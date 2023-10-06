“One more game left to get everything under wraps, get those systems down pat and get that compete level up,” said MacKenzie Weegar. “(Tonight) sets you up for a big opening night and the rest of the way. Everybody wants to have high confidence going into that first game.”

“It’s fine-tuning at this point,” added Coleman.

Tonight, then, has value.

While it’s easy to look at this matchup – the last of an eight-game slog – and dismissively look past it, consider where the Flames are at (and how far they’ve come) organizationally over the past few months. By now, we’ve covered the greatest hits, from the overwhelmingly positive atmosphere in the dressing room, to some bold, new strategies and the infusion of youth. Certainly, this has led to a seismic shift in tenor, both on and off the ice.

But smiles and good vibes don’t necessarily result in wins.

This is a business, after all, and one thing that’s become abundantly clear over the past few weeks is how motivated the group is to prove people wrong.

With how things ended last year – 178 days ago – the Flames aren’t backed by the so-called ‘experts.’

But they do have the one thing that actually matters:

“Everybody has that belief factor,” Weegar said. “You have to have it. You've got to believe that this is the team that's going to get it done. And it's led by Backs. Now that he's got the 'C' – and everybody kind of knew that he was the captain (before) – but he's leading by example in there, he's making everybody believe.

“For me, you want to compete as hard as you can every night and believe that you're going to win the Stanley Cup.

“There are guys in there that have so much passion for the game and we're all so close to each other, even though we've been here for a year. That's what you've got to have. The tighter the group is, the farther you're going to go.

“There's a lot of belief in there.”