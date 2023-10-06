'There's A Lot Of Belief'

We've all heard the cliché.
Athletes are conditioned not to look too far ahead – for the 'next one,' the game-at-a-time mantra, is all that matters in this racket.
But with the (real) season less than a week away now, you can’t blame them for getting a bit antsy.
“We're all excited for camp to be wrapping up,” Blake Coleman said following Thursday’s practice in Calgary. “I feel like we've been able to shake a lot of the rust off and everybody's been really good in camp, so we're ready to see how it carries over.
“We've all played enough games that we can probably start the season (tonight).”
Sadly, they’ll have to wait.
The Flames have one last task in front of them tonight as they travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks to round out the preseason.
At 4-2-1, the locals are pleased with what they’ve accomplished in camp – from integrating new players into key roles, to workshopping a radically new powerplay and defensive-zone structure, it’s been a lot to squeeze into a relatively short period of time.
Tonight’s matchup will help bring it all together, with the veterans getting one last chance to feel things out before the points count on Wednesday.