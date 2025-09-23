Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Kraken

Calgary will chase its second victory of the exhibition campaign - and first on home ice - in the first of two preseason matchups against Seattle.

The Flames were off Monday, on the heels of a split-squad session Sunday against the Oilers that netted road victories for each of the two Alberta clubs.

In Edmonton, Morgan Frost scored twice - including the decider 1:07 into overtime - as Calgary scored a 3-2 win at Rogers Place, while at the 'Dome, Devin Cooley turned in a 26-save performance in a 3-0 setback.

After coaching the game in Calgary, head coach Ryan Huska admitted the primary focus for his group should still be on process, since the mix of veterans and rookies that split squad affair presented allowed for teaching moments.

"Always process for us, that’s a takeaway," Huska said of Sunday's home contest. "We didn’t play we’re going to have to play to have success.

"But those are things that we can easily teach now, and we can look to get better at when we play Seattle."

Defenceman Zayne Parekh's first game action at the Scotiabank Saddledome this season provided plenty of promise, plenty of intrigue.

And while the 19-year-old didn't find the scoresheet, Huska reflected on some confident moments from his young blueliner.

"I thought he did some good things in the offensive zone, he moved around," the Flames bench boss said Sunday evening. "I thought he had probably the most jump of the younger guys, when you looked at his game.

"Early on, he made a few good passes; I thought he did some good things in his first one this year."

The team reduced its training camp roster by one Monday, returning defenceman Mace'o Phillips to Green Bay of the USHL, but the 2025 third-rounder looked good in rookie game action a week ago, showcasing skating ability and bite to complement his 6-foot-6 frame.

We'll get a better idea of lines and pairings at Tuesday's morning skate, but among the notable vets awaiting their first taste of exhibition action are reigning Calder Memorial Trophy finalist Dustin Wolf, as well as forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich.

Tonight's matchup also serves as the front half of a back-to-back situation for the Flames - they'll face the Canucks in Abbotsford, B.C. Wednesday - so expect a fair amount of roster rotation to give management more time to assess the 54 players remaining in camp.