Acquired in an off-season trade for Tyler Toffoli, Sharangovich is playing his best hockey of the year but, as mentioned above, he still has higher expectations of himself.

“It’s better now than my first games,” said Sharangovich Tuesday morning at the team’s hotel in Vegas ahead of an evening tilt with the Golden Knights. “But still, like last game, I played well two periods, but can’t be flat in the third period. Should have played better.”

His recipe for success is simple: a 60-minute outing playing a simple, yet effective game that utilizes his offensive skill and two-way pedigree.

“When I have opportunities in offensive zone, make good plays, making chances, and playing with the puck, holding the puck, and also playing good in the D zone,” he said.

“I just try and play every game same way,” he added. “Hard on the puck, win the battles, small details, and you know, when you do all things right, you play well and so does the team.”

Head coach Ryan Huska said winning those battles is the key area when it comes to Sharangovich taking his game to the next level.

“He’s seeing more minutes now because he’s starting to make some plays with the puck,” explained the bench boss. “He looks a little bit more confident with what he’s doing with the puck.

“His next step for us, which we’ve talked to him about, is making sure he’s harder and firmer on the puck so if there’s something up for grabs, or it’s a 50-50 type puck, the commitment to get it and stay in the fight is going to be his next step in his game.”