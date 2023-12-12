'Play Every Game Same Way'

Sharangovich displaying offensive flair and focusing on consistency

shar2
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

LAS VEGAS - Like any good pro, Yegor Sharangovich is always looking to improve himself.

The winger scored the last of the four goals the Flames tallied in the second period of an eventual 6-5 loss to the Avalanche in Denver Monday night.

He kicked a puck up to his skate along the right-wing boards, passed to Noah Hanifin and then circled up high and back down to the net where he found an open spot on the doorstep and redirected a lovely pass into the cage.

Hanifin makes a lovely feed through the paint and Sharangovich taps it in

It was his second goal in as many games, his tally Saturday another gem when he corralled a bobbling puck to get a breakaway then go forehand, backhand late in the first period against the visiting Devils.

He now has two goals and three points in his last three outings and seven goals and 14 points this campaign.

Those hands! Sharangovich scores a beauty to put the Flames up 1-0

Acquired in an off-season trade for Tyler Toffoli, Sharangovich is playing his best hockey of the year but, as mentioned above, he still has higher expectations of himself.

“It’s better now than my first games,” said Sharangovich Tuesday morning at the team’s hotel in Vegas ahead of an evening tilt with the Golden Knights. “But still, like last game, I played well two periods, but can’t be flat in the third period. Should have played better.”

His recipe for success is simple: a 60-minute outing playing a simple, yet effective game that utilizes his offensive skill and two-way pedigree.

“When I have opportunities in offensive zone, make good plays, making chances, and playing with the puck, holding the puck, and also playing good in the D zone,” he said.

“I just try and play every game same way,” he added. “Hard on the puck, win the battles, small details, and you know, when you do all things right, you play well and so does the team.”

Head coach Ryan Huska said winning those battles is the key area when it comes to Sharangovich taking his game to the next level.

“He’s seeing more minutes now because he’s starting to make some plays with the puck,” explained the bench boss. “He looks a little bit more confident with what he’s doing with the puck.

“His next step for us, which we’ve talked to him about, is making sure he’s harder and firmer on the puck so if there’s something up for grabs, or it’s a 50-50 type puck, the commitment to get it and stay in the fight is going to be his next step in his game.”

shar1

Continuing to chip in with more offence would also be welcome, as he utilizes the soft hands, deft touch, and high hockey IQ he possesses.

“Absolutely,” said Huska. “And part of that is on linemates. They have to do a good job of working together so they know where each other are and getting around each other.

“Cause he does have a good skill set and has the ability to make plays in traffic, whether that’s bringing pucks into the offensive zone on the powerplay or finding a way to get a shot away in traffic, he has that ability for sure.”

He’ll get another crack tonight when the Flames try to get back in the win column after a pair of losses, including the one in Colorado where they had a 5-3 lead heading into the third period but finished the night without a point.

“Vegas has a really good team in D zone and on offence,” said Sharangovich. “It’s good when we have back-to-back and we can fix last night’s game. One-hundred percent we need a win this game because last game (was) not good for us. We just need to stay in our structure.”

News Feed

Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'

Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'
Flames Recall DeSimone, Assign Coronato

Flames Recall DeSimone, Assign Coronato
The Farm Report - 12.12.23

The Farm Report - 12.12.23
Scratchy Tuesday - On The Road!

Scratchy Tuesday - On The Road!
5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights 12.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights 
Say What - 'Weren't Able To Stop The Momentum'

Say What - 'Weren't Able To Stop The Momentum'
Flames fall to Avs in thriller

One That Got Away
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche 11.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche
Say What - 'I'm Enjoying Every Night'

Say What - 'I'm Enjoying Every Night'
'Fun When You Get Rewarded'

'Fun When You Get Rewarded'
Future Watch Update - 11.12.23

Future Watch Update - 11.12.23
5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche 11.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche
FlamesTV Podcast - Comeback Stalls

FlamesTV Podcast - Comeback Stalls
Say What - 'Couple Really Tough Breaks'

Say What - 'Couple Really Tough Breaks'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils - 09.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils - 09.12.23
Flames Recall Matt Coronato

Flames Recall Matt Coronato
5 Things - Flames @ Devils 09.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Devils
Say What - 'Contributions From More Players'

Say What - 'Contributions From More Players'