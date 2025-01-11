Jakob Pelletier knows the feeling all too well.

When a shoulder injury sidelined him for the better part of last season, there were times when he felt alone.

Sequestered.

Like the world was moving on without him.

Now, with his pal, Connor Zary, out indefinitely with a knee injury, Pelletier is making sure he has all the support he needs.

“The best news is that he doesn't need surgery,” Pelletier said following Saturday’s morning skate. “So, honestly, that’s great.

“But the most important thing is that he knows he doesn't need to rush back. I know it can be tough – you can kind of feel lonely at points. Last year, during my rehab, I was with Roons (Kevin Rooney) and that helped, but then I got injured again and you have those feelings again. So, that's the positive for Zar – we have Mo (Anthony Mantha) and Kirky (Justin Kirkland) working hard with their rehab, so that helps keep the mood positive while they push each other to get better.

“We have a great support team here, too. The medical staff is incredible and they take great care of us.

“But my message is to him is to come back stronger. Just come back stronger, man. I think that's the most important thing from me to him.

“And we want Zar at 100%, not 80%.”

Pelletier and Zary have formed a tight kinship since they broke into the pro ranks together back in the 2021-22 season as members of the Stockton Heat. Ever since, they’ve been inseparable – be with it with the Wranglers or Flames, and especially on the road.

So, when Zary was cut down in the middle of the ice with a gruesome, knee-on-knee Tuesday in Anaheim, it should come as no surprise that Pelletier was there to respond.