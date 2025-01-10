Flames Recall Rory Kerins

The Flames announced today that they have recalled centre Rory Kerins from the Wranglers.

Kerins is enjoying a breakout season with the Wranglers, posting an AHL-leading 21 goals along with 13 assists for 34 points, ranking him second in the AHL scoring race. The 22-year-old came out of the gates fast, scoring two goals in the Wranglers season opener, before topping that with a hat trick two games later, and began the season with seven goals through his first four outings. Kerins would finish the month with 11 points through Calgary’s first 10 contests and was named the AHL Player of the Month for October.

The native of Caledeon, ON was recently selected to represent Team Pacific at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, CA.

Kerins was drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Prior to turning pro, he finished his junior career with the Soo Greyhounds, recording 118 points, including 43 goals, during the 2021-2022 OHL season.