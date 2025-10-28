'Looks Different From Ice Level'

Flames youngster eager for first hometown NHL game

251028_Parekh
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

TORONTO — It’s about 50 kilometres by car to the Scotiabank Arena from Nobleton, Ont.

But one of its proudest sons will have plenty of friends and family in the stands Tuesday night.

After all, it’s not every day that you get to play in the NHL - in your hometown - for the first time, but that’s exactly what awaits Zayne Parekh when the Flames kickoff their four-game road trip against the Maple Leafs.

“A lot of people,” Parekh said of the 30 or so onlookers slated to attend his Scotiabank Arena debut. “It’ll be a fun one to watch.”

Those family and friends are sure to get a long look at Parekh tonight, too.

It’s only NHL game No. 10 for the 19-year-old, but he’s ascended to Calgary’s top powerplay unit, and finished +2 in Sunday’s win over the Rangers in his 14 minutes of work.

But standing in the visitors’ dressing room, childhood memories came flooding back.

"I used to come to all the Tampa-Toronto games, I’d always watch (Steven) Stamkos,” he recalled. “We shared season tickets with family friends and we came to a lot of games.

“We have a picture of JVR (James van Riemsdyk). And I think Joffrey Lupul just in the box level, so you know that's a pretty cool one.”

“The rink looks different from ice level"

But when asked about who his favourite Leaf was as a kid, Parekh was pretty quick to respond.

“I loved watching Naz fly around on the ice, so you know, it's pretty cool to be able to play with him now,” he shared. “I’d always watch 43 and see him fly around.

“I told him I used to come to the games. He thinks it's hilarious.”

Tuesday’s contest had to have been circled in bright red pen on the Parekh family calendar, and for good reason.

It’s sure to be a ‘We made it’ moment for the whole family, with 60 (or more) minutes of hockey mixed in for good measure.

Amid those emotions, there’s still a game to play, a game the Flames would very much like to win after that 5-1 triumph over the Rangers at home two nights ago.

But head coach Ryan Huska figures Parekh will be ready and willing to perform once the clock strikes 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

"For Zayne, it is cool. I mean, first time coming back and playing here, I think is a real neat thing for him,” he said. “Now, you want to stay within yourself and not try to do too much. And I think that's important, but those are all the areas that Zayne's been working on over the last little bit as well.

“It’s making the plays that are there to be made and not looking to overcomplicate anything, and just enjoying his night.”

A night Parekh has probably been dreaming about his entire life.

“The rink looks different from ice level,” Parekh admitted. “It looks a little bit unfamiliar.”

Rest assured, he’ll get used to the view.

"The focus has to be on our game"

Related Content

'Practice What You Preach'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

News Feed

'Practice What You Preach'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

Future Watch Update - 27.10.25

Sunday Night Delight!

Game Day Notebook - 26.10.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers

5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers

Flames Defeated By Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets

Game Day Notebook - 24.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Jets

Flames Settle For Point Versus Canadiens

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canadiens

Game Day Notebook - 22.10.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Canadiens

'Do It For The Guys'

Flames Fall To Jets