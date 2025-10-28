'Looks Different From Ice Level'

TORONTO — It’s about 50 kilometres by car to the Scotiabank Arena from Nobleton, Ont.

But one of its proudest sons will have plenty of friends and family in the stands Tuesday night.

After all, it’s not every day that you get to play in the NHL - in your hometown - for the first time, but that’s exactly what awaits Zayne Parekh when the Flames kickoff their four-game road trip against the Maple Leafs.

“A lot of people,” Parekh said of the 30 or so onlookers slated to attend his Scotiabank Arena debut. “It’ll be a fun one to watch.”

Those family and friends are sure to get a long look at Parekh tonight, too.

It’s only NHL game No. 10 for the 19-year-old, but he’s ascended to Calgary’s top powerplay unit, and finished +2 in Sunday’s win over the Rangers in his 14 minutes of work.

But standing in the visitors’ dressing room, childhood memories came flooding back.

"I used to come to all the Tampa-Toronto games, I’d always watch (Steven) Stamkos,” he recalled. “We shared season tickets with family friends and we came to a lot of games.

“We have a picture of JVR (James van Riemsdyk). And I think Joffrey Lupul just in the box level, so you know that's a pretty cool one.”