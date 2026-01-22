Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Penguins

The Flames look to get back into the win column this evening when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf