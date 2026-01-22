Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Penguins

The Flames look to get back into the win column this evening when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
Tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matvei Gridin
Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf