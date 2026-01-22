Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Penguins

Calgary's projected lines and pairings against Pittsburgh

projected pit web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames look to get back into the win column this evening when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

