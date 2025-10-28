Coleman leads the Flames in scoring so far with five goals and has three goals and four points in his last two outings, pacing the team’s offensive uptick.

“Just playing my game and trying to get more pucks to the net, and get to the net myself a little more and I just think we're playing a little bit better hockey, and pucks are starting to go (in),” he said.

Backlund scored on a setup from Coleman the game prior, and has four points in his last two outings as the pair of veterans, among others, have led by example.

“Well, it's one of those things where you want to practice what you preach,” explained Coleman. “And you know, we've been talking about just staying with it and bearing down on chances. So, nice to get rewarded. And you know, some other guys are starting to fill the net, too.

“So just need to find that consistency in scoring goals, but not sacrificing what makes us a good team.”

Tonight the Flames will aim to win a second straight when they start this four-game road trip against the Maple Leafs in Toronto in an early 4 p.m. MT start, again looking to the team’s veterans to set the tone.

“It’s where it's going to come from,” said Coleman. “The leaders on the team got to step up and be better players and be producers. And so if me and Backs can score and keep the puck out of our net at the same time, it's going to give us a good chance to win on most nights.

“And, obviously, Naz is starting to find his touch and guys like that. So, you know, typically, you want your leaders to get the ball rolling and then the rest of the team tends to follow, and I expect a lot of guys to start contributing.”