Flames Fall To Penguins

Malkin opened the scoring for the visitors 7:49 into the first period, redirecting a Ryan Shea point shot just past the outstretched glove of Flames netminder Dustin Wolf. That 1-0 Pittsburgh lead held through the remainder of the frame, as the Penguins had an 11-5 advantage in shots on goal.

In the second, Malkin put his fingerprints on another Penguins tally, sifting a pass cross-zone to Thomas Novak, who touched it on to Egor Chinakhov in the slot, enabling the recent Pittsburgh acquisition to score his seventh of the season, and second in as many games against Calgary.

But the Flames pressured late, enjoying a lengthy spell of offensive zone time late in the period - with Penguins netminder Stuart Skinner's stick adrift below the goalline.

At the last gasp of the middle frame, Calgary finally broke through. Whitecloud fired a puck from the point that hit Sharangovich in the slot, changed direction and went in, cutting the deficit to 2-1 through 40 minutes.