Flames Fall To Penguins

Sharangovich scores in 4-1 defeat

260121_CGYvsPIT
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Evgeni Malkin scored once, and set up the game-winner as the Penguins handed the Flames their first regulation loss in four games with a 4-1 decision Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Yegor Sharangovich counted the lone Calgary marker, while newcomer Zach Whitecloud collected his first point as a Flame with his second-period assist.

See the action from Wednesday night's tilt with the Penguins

Malkin opened the scoring for the visitors 7:49 into the first period, redirecting a Ryan Shea point shot just past the outstretched glove of Flames netminder Dustin Wolf. That 1-0 Pittsburgh lead held through the remainder of the frame, as the Penguins had an 11-5 advantage in shots on goal.

In the second, Malkin put his fingerprints on another Penguins tally, sifting a pass cross-zone to Thomas Novak, who touched it on to Egor Chinakhov in the slot, enabling the recent Pittsburgh acquisition to score his seventh of the season, and second in as many games against Calgary.

But the Flames pressured late, enjoying a lengthy spell of offensive zone time late in the period - with Penguins netminder Stuart Skinner's stick adrift below the goalline.

At the last gasp of the middle frame, Calgary finally broke through. Whitecloud fired a puck from the point that hit Sharangovich in the slot, changed direction and went in, cutting the deficit to 2-1 through 40 minutes.

Sharangovich scores with less than three seconds left in second period

Pittsburgh answered right back to start the third, though. Bryan Rust's wraparound attempt found Sidney Crosby 50 seconds in, the Penguins captain getting the last touch on the disc before it caromed over the line.

Novak added a fourth for the visitors on an odd-man rush just over eight minutes later, shortly after Skinner stoned Hunter Brzustewicz on a clear-cut chance from the high slot.

Wolf made 21 saves on the night.

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar skated in his 600th career NHL game, while forward Martin Pospisil logged 12:51 of ice-time in his 2025-26 debut.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"I don’t think we had a lot of purpose to our game tonight"

"It was great to be back playing again"

"Wasn't good enough"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 19, PIT 25

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, PIT 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 56.4%, PIT 45.6%

Hits: CGY 24, PIT 17

Blocked Shots: CGY 11, PIT 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 25, PIT 25

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, PIT 7

JB9A8211_GqVV7nAn
JB9A8215_FHtE4p7U
JB9A8218_TNL76vKD
JB9A8221_aIt4M98H
JB9A8222_EwkmDteO
+43 JB9A8223_VTyBE8bG
JB9A8236_seAimT0t
JB9A8237_bgH9yEfB
JB9A8250_W26ipOvC
JB9A8254_UXEmQOHA
JB9A8256_oV0V9Neq
JB9A8263_o6OtMao4
JB9A8268_bv88BK36
JB9A8269_1jM9E2dF
JB9A8297_HhYIwQaK
JB9A8304_ymMO3YKZ
JB9A8306_Uru4BgmG
JB9A8310_G2LflSjg
JB9A8311_TYMtYN9Y
JB9A8342_uI4CT3RC
JB9A8344_DoMvnUXa
JB9A8361_DKfsThqf
JB9A8367_g8LrGZf7
JB9A8369_qaSZiDh3
JB9A8374_ZNnr6bUt
JB9A8376_HhkrrJUJ
JB9A8388_oCy9hx9Q
JB9A8390_xmGMt4Fh
JB9A8393_nnOepjks
JB9A8394_vWK0Upyq
JB9A8397_pDnGbQ4Q
JB9A8401_Qlmf2Ntp
JB9A8403_RVgCsCiz
JB9A8405_d4Tg2RCK
JB9A8406_RFEmnerV
JB9A8407_rxPpwgrl
JB9A8396_z0iI8OcS
JB9A8409_nv6nPJ0U
JB9A8412_ftMQk6y0
JB9A8415_6rV9Fex6
JB9A8418_AmPlx2LE
JB9A8419_jcJIJsP5
JB9A8422_3iVzvsyI
JB9A8423_tMX5DRWw
JB9A8435_2ddVdJz8
JB9A8437_fkw3qRtN
JB9A8438_xVYFvJtj
JB9A8439_RjksRjjq
JB9A8440_bUo4R3lQ

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Penguins 21.01.26

Up Next:

The Flames are back in action on home ice Friday night, when they play host to Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

Related Content

CGY vs. PGH | Recap

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Penguins

Game Day Notebook - 21.01.26

5 Things - Flames vs. Penguins

'Happy That I'm Healthy'

Flames Recall Pospisil From Wranglers

One Out Of Two

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils

'See The Next Level'

5 Things - Flames vs. Devils

'Excited Is An Understatement'

Flames Acquire Whitecloud, Wiebe, Picks From Vegas

Good Afternoon!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Islanders

Flames Recall Gridin From Wranglers

5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders

The Farm Report - 16.01.26

Windy City Windfall

Gridin Named To AHL All-Star Classic