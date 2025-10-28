Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

The Flames kick off a four-game road swing Tuesday in Toronto, with puck drop set for 4 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet Flames has the TV broadcast, with the radio call available on Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
As per the line combinations used at Tuesday's morning skate, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Morgan Frost
Joel Farabee - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich
Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Matt Coronato
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf