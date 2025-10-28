Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Toronto

By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a four-game road swing Tuesday in Toronto, with puck drop set for 4 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet Flames has the TV broadcast, with the radio call available on Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

As per the line combinations used at Tuesday's morning skate, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Morgan Frost

Joel Farabee - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

