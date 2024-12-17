'Priority For Me To Stay'

Pachal pumped to be part of the C of Red for two more years

By Chris Wahl
Black Beard’s Restaurant has been offering up casual, family fare in Estevan, Sask. for close to 60 years.

Today, the chatter at the tables is sure to centre around the town’s NHL star.

“It’s an old family restaurant,” Brayden Pachal told the assembled media Tuesday morning, dressed in full Flames practice gear following an optional morning skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome ahead of tonight's tilt with the Bruins (CLICK FOR TICKETS). “One of my best buddy’s family has owned it his whole life.

“I’m sure we’ll be there at some point in the summer.”

There’s reason to celebrate.

Pachal put pen to paper on a brand-new, two-year contract extension Tuesday - a deal that will see him remain a part of the C of Red until 2027.

"It’s super-exciting, obviously it was a priority for me to stay here," he said. "I’m looking forward to the future, it’s super-exciting for me and my family.

"I’m just super-happy. It’s a great day."

He’s been irreplaceable this season on the right side of Calgary’s defence corps.

But that’s just who Pachal is: a diligent worker, who has earned his opportunities every step of the way.

The new deal is a reflection of all the sweat equity he’s poured into his craft here, after being claimed on waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights in February.

“I think I came here and management and coaches gave me the opportunity to prove that I can play in this league,” he explained. “For me, this contract’s just another two years to continue to prove myself.

“I feel like over the course of my career, it’s kinda been a theme of just proving myself, and continuing to do so.”

"It’s super-exciting, obviously it was a priority for me to stay here"

Pachal’s an easy guy to root for.

He’s consistent, he’s physical, and according to head coach Ryan Huska, very well-liked by his teammates.

“I like stories like that. Undrafted, waiver pickup,” Huska said Tuesday morning. “He always comes to the rink to prove himself. And he’s found an area where he’s slotted in - for our team on the back end - in a hole that we didn’t really have a lot of. So he’s a physical defenceman for us, he plays that way, he understands who he is and he still comes to the rink every day to prove himself, and prove that he deserves to be here.

“I’m super-happy for him, I mean he’s a great guy around our room and it’ll be nice to have him around for a little longer.”

Pachal has found a home here, one province away from home.

And while getting the deal done acted as a terrific main course, for the 25-year-old, the reaction from his teammates might have been the cherry on top.

“Everybody was pumped, Husk brought it up in our morning meeting today,” Pachal said of his teammates’ reaction. “It’s a really good feeling, all the guys are excited for you.

“To be a part of this team is an unbelievable feeling.”

