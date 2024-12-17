Black Beard’s Restaurant has been offering up casual, family fare in Estevan, Sask. for close to 60 years.

Today, the chatter at the tables is sure to centre around the town’s NHL star.

“It’s an old family restaurant,” Brayden Pachal told the assembled media Tuesday morning, dressed in full Flames practice gear following an optional morning skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome ahead of tonight's tilt with the Bruins (CLICK FOR TICKETS). “One of my best buddy’s family has owned it his whole life.

“I’m sure we’ll be there at some point in the summer.”

There’s reason to celebrate.

Pachal put pen to paper on a brand-new, two-year contract extension Tuesday - a deal that will see him remain a part of the C of Red until 2027.

"It’s super-exciting, obviously it was a priority for me to stay here," he said. "I’m looking forward to the future, it’s super-exciting for me and my family.

"I’m just super-happy. It’s a great day."

He’s been irreplaceable this season on the right side of Calgary’s defence corps.

But that’s just who Pachal is: a diligent worker, who has earned his opportunities every step of the way.

The new deal is a reflection of all the sweat equity he’s poured into his craft here, after being claimed on waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights in February.

“I think I came here and management and coaches gave me the opportunity to prove that I can play in this league,” he explained. “For me, this contract’s just another two years to continue to prove myself.

“I feel like over the course of my career, it’s kinda been a theme of just proving myself, and continuing to do so.”