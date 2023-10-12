News Feed

In Loving Memory of Chris Snow

Practice Lines - 12.10.23

Flames Foundation's 50/50 Program Is Back

The Beaches To Perform Pre-Game At Heritage Classic 

Flames Praise Markstrom's Effort In Win Over Jets

FlamesTV Podcast - What a Finish! Flames Top Jets

Flames beat Jets to open NHL seasoN

Dube ready for top line opportunity with Flames

Say What - 'Always Get Those Butterflies'

Zadorov Taking on Leadership Role on Flames Blueline

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 11.10.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets 11.10.23

Flames powerplay overhauled under Savard

Backlund Was in the Gym Only 12 Days After Last Season Ended

Greer Has Impressive Musical Talent

A.J. Greer Brings Competitiveness, Leadership to Flames

Flames Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Coronato Switches to Number 27

Building Chemistry

Mangiapane finding early success with Huberdeau and Lindholm

20231012_Celebration
By Chris Wahl
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

One game played, one win.

And one game-winning goal from the Flames' new-look top line.

The combo of Jonathan Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane came together midway through Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Jets, providing an offensive spark when the homeside needed it most.

For Mangiapane in particular, the mid-game move represented an opportunity to leave his stamp on opening night, which he did with a deft no-look pass to Lindholm on Calgary's game-winning marker.

Lindholm buries the Mangiapane feed put the Flames up late

The trio stayed together at practice Thursday, and with a five-game road trip on the horizon, there's no time like the present to continue gelling.

"I’ve played a few games with Huby and Lindy, I think every time we’re on the ice, we’re building chemistry," Mangiapane said. "You want to use each other, communicate and I think we’ve got to keep taking a step forward as a line and just build that chemistry.

"Both those guys are really smart players. For me, it’s being tenacious, turning pucks over and when they have it, getting open and finding those seams because they’ll find you out there."

Mangiapane can shoot the puck - that much is clear, as evidenced by his 35 goals in 2021-22 and his quick release on the Flames' opening goal Wednesday.

But the setup on Lindholm's game-winner showed a different side to Mangiapane's game, an awareness that comes with the comfort of knowing where one's linemates will be in the blink of an eye.

"I said you’re a passer now," Huberdeau laughed. "That was a really nice dish. I told him he can pass. He didn’t believe that last year (and) now he’s passing, so it’s good.

"We got some good looks with Mang, I think that’s why it stayed like that (at practice) today.

"You know, you’re never going to play with the same guys all year long, but it happened early, we just stick with it and play well."

"We've got to be a good road team"

In all, the trio combined for eight points against Winnipeg and - thanks to Lindholm's 84% efficiency in the faceoff circle (21/25) - started their shifts with possession a lot of the time.

And while Mangiapane's mid-game promotion also involved a shift to the other side of the ice, it's that versatility that will bode well in the near term, especially with 14 of Calgary's next 20 games set to take place away from the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"I think that’s a big part of my game, I can play the left side, the right side, wherever coach needs me," Mangiapane said. "Whoever I play with, we’ve got a good 13, 14 forwards in here that are smart players and skilled and can make plays."

The early returns are promising, and for Mangiapane, the knowledge that he can be counted on in clutch moments this early in the season will go a long way toward both personal and team success over the next 81 games.

"It’s big for me. This year, I just wanted to go into training camp with a healthy attitude," he said.

"I was happy to be able to get on the scoresheet and help the team in that way."