The trio stayed together at practice Thursday, and with a five-game road trip on the horizon, there's no time like the present to continue gelling.

"I’ve played a few games with Huby and Lindy, I think every time we’re on the ice, we’re building chemistry," Mangiapane said. "You want to use each other, communicate and I think we’ve got to keep taking a step forward as a line and just build that chemistry.

"Both those guys are really smart players. For me, it’s being tenacious, turning pucks over and when they have it, getting open and finding those seams because they’ll find you out there."

Mangiapane can shoot the puck - that much is clear, as evidenced by his 35 goals in 2021-22 and his quick release on the Flames' opening goal Wednesday.

But the setup on Lindholm's game-winner showed a different side to Mangiapane's game, an awareness that comes with the comfort of knowing where one's linemates will be in the blink of an eye.

"I said you’re a passer now," Huberdeau laughed. "That was a really nice dish. I told him he can pass. He didn’t believe that last year (and) now he’s passing, so it’s good.

"We got some good looks with Mang, I think that’s why it stayed like that (at practice) today.

"You know, you’re never going to play with the same guys all year long, but it happened early, we just stick with it and play well."