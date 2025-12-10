Game Day Notebook - 10.12.25

'Dome Sweet 'Dome

The Scotiabank Saddledome is getting a reputation as a tough place for visiting teams to play this season.

And not just over the past week. Calgary is 5-0-1 in their last six outings under the Saddle, a trend that Huska would like to see continue tonight against Detroit.

"I'd like to say you want to play the same way both at home on the road, the reality is sometimes, for whatever reason, teams have better home records than they do on the road," he explained. There's a lot of comforts at home, but I think for our situation, we have a building that is harder to play in for sure.

"I think our fans are the best in the league, and they get behind us when our team's playing the right way. So we have to we have to find a way, as a team, to play the right way to get the building going, and that's always important."

For Mikael Backlund, the recent home form is a carryover from last season, a year that saw the Flames finish 23-12-6 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"It’s something you talk about every year. I'm sure every team does, they want to make home ice, their home building, a hard place to play," he said. "It was our mindset every year, and last year we were really good at home, and we want to keep building that this year.

"We always want to make it hard on teams coming in here, and make them think (beforehand) that it's going to be a tough night."