Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Red Wings

The Flames look to extend the win streak to four and make it a perfect homestand, taking on the Red Wings tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 6:30 p.m. MT puck drop. Tickets available HERE.
Sportsnet will have the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley