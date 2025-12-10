Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Red Wings

Calgary's projected lines and pairings against Detroit

By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames look to extend the win streak to four and make it a perfect homestand, taking on the Red Wings tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 6:30 p.m. MT puck drop. Tickets available HERE.

Sportsnet will have the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

