5 Things - Flames vs. Red Wings

1. Sweep-Seekers

Bring on the Wings!

It's safe to say the Flames are full of vim, a spirit buoyed by a successful, three-game run with Blasty in the building.

But as the C of Red becomes Red again, Calgary's got a chance to put the maraschino cherry on their four-game homestand tonight, with the Red Wings paying their lone visit of the season to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Over the past 180 minutes of hockey, the Flames have kept things close, and they've played a bit of firewagon hockey, too, outscoring their opponents 14-5 since returning home from that marathon, 11-day road swing.

But Head Coach Ryan Huska commented Tuesday on his group's ability to right the ship after a slow start to the campaign.

"Eventually, if you stay with it, things always level out, or they get back to the way they should," he said. "The challenge becomes when it stays down for so long, you have to be aware of the energy and belief around the room, but that's one thing that I think our guys were very good at; they stayed with it and every day was a new day and I loved their approach, how they came to the rink.

"With that again, you have to give a lot of credit to our older players, because it would have been very easy at that point just to (say) ‘Ahh is what it is,’ but they weren't like that at all, not for one day, and I think that's why they kind of kept believing that they stay with it, stay with it, eventually things will start to fall.

"Now, we have a long way to go, but it's nice to see us start to get a few more wins in the right column."

Monday's victory over the Sabres might not have been a picasso, but at least from an offensive standpoint, it was a feel-good night for a lot of Calgary skaters. Eleven of the 18 that dressed finished with a point - four had multi-point outings - as the Flames put seven pucks past Buffalo netminders.

Yegor Sharangovich comes into tonight's contest with four points in his last two games, and his goal Monday was the 100th point of his Flames career. He's one of a half-dozen Calgary players with seven or more points since the Flames' 6-2 win in Buffalo Nov. 19 (Nazem Kadri leads the way with 14, a total strengthened by a goal and two helpers on Monday).

But as they've made a habit of doing, the team is putting one foot in front of the other in terms of their game-by-game mindset, focusing on the here and now rather than the down the road.

And what's here and now in front of them, an opportunity to finish this four-game set two more points to the good.

"We have to catch the team in front of us right now," said Huska. "That's the focus now, is to try to make sure we end this homestand the right way.

"Try to make it four for four if we can."