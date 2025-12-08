5 Things - Flames vs. Sabres

Flames chase third straight win against visiting Sabres (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5ThingsDec8Web
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Finding An Identity

Six wins, 13 points.

That's the haul from the Flames' last nine games, a run that's also included a 2-0-0 start to Calgary's current four-game homestand.

Add in consistency up and down the lineup, and it's safe to suggest the group is finding its way after a tough opening month to the season, and with a date against the Sabres on tap for tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

The top three forward lines, and top two defence pairings in particular, have been etched in pen of late. And each unit has chipped in, in their own way, over the Flames' recent run of success.

That bubbling inside Ryan Huska's Bunsen burner?

That's the sound of chemistry.

"I’ve talked a lot about Naz (Kadri) and Farabee, there’s been some connection between the two of them, and since Yegor’s been out there, there’s something with that line," the Head Coach explained following Saturday's 2-0 shutout win over Utah. "I do like the Frost line; they’re a line that I think has made some plays.

"The Backlund line, over the last handful of games, I think is really starting to come around as well. Tonight, even though they played limited minutes … the Beecher line was the one line that was establishing a bit of a fore-check, and a lot of that had to do with Adam’s (Klapka) size and his great stick."

But the head coach was quick, too, to credit his group for staying true to the system. Over the past season and a third, it's been pretty well-established that a pacey, hard-checking style of play can lead to success.

And step by step, that's what Huska figures he's starting to see more and more of.

"There was the stretch where we weren’t getting the results, but I thought some of the play was similar to what we’re seeing now," the bench boss said. "I think we’re doing a better job of sticking with the game plan.

"When we were in a tough stretch in October, I thought we beat ourselves a fair bit. Now, we’re not seeing that quite as often, so I think the guys have re-committed to the 60-minute thing."

Being at home helps, too.

Calgary's road-heavy schedule has been no laughing matter, but the team is finding results beneath the Saddle, suffering just one regulation loss over their last eight games at the 'Dome.

This four-game stretch - and tonight's third act with those sleek Blasty silks - might have been just the tonic Rasmus Andersson and his mates were seeking.

"After the last trip, we’d played the most road games in the league," he said Saturday. "It’s nice to come home, and actually be home for a little bit.

"Hopefully we can keep taking advantage of this homestand, and then we’ll see where it takes us."

Coach on quick start, Wolf's play & more

2. Know Your Enemy

The Sabres are the only Eastern Conference club with a record below the .500 mark, sitting at 11-13-4 entering play tonight.

This evening's fixture is the third for Buffalo on its current six-game road trip, an away swing that started with losses in Philadelphia Wednesday and Winnipeg Friday.

Against the Jets, the Sabres shooters forced netminder Eric Comrie into 34 stops, but Jason Zucker was the only player to find the back of the net in a 4-1 setback.

"We're not here for moral victories,” Zucker told reporters post-game. "We didn't do enough to win. We've got to be better.

"When you're not feeling it on offense, you've got to work harder. You've got to get around the net, you’ve got to get pucks there. You've got to be willing to go to the dirty areas and be willing to just fight for one to go off your (backside), go off something, get it in the net. And I don't think we have enough of that."

Alex Tuch's 24 points lead the team, while Tage Thompson is Buffalo's top goal-getter with 12 on the campaign.

But the Sabres have had tough luck in the injury department, too. Talented forward Josh Norris has skated in just four games (recording five points over that span) while Zach Benson, Zucker and Jordan Greenway are among the Buffalo forwards who have also missed time to start the season.

In goal, the Sabres have been carrying three netminders (Calgary saw Colten Ellis in the first meeting of the season series in November). Alex Lyon leads the team with 13 starts, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 4-4-1 record over his nine outings after being saddled with the loss in Winnipeg on Friday.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
13.7%
32nd
Sabres
18.1%
20th
Penalty Kill
Flames
83.7%
6th
Sabres
87.2%
1st
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.11%
8th
Sabres
49.92%
18th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.88%
8th
Sabres
51.96%
11th

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game is the second of two meetings this season between Calgary and Buffalo, after the Flames won the opener 6-2 Nov. 19 at KeyBank Center on the strength of a four-goal third period. Joel Farabee scored twice, Morgan Frost's goal stood up as the clincher, while Rasmus Andersson, Mikael Backlund and Matt Coronato also added singles in front of netminder Devin Cooley, who made 28 saves between the pipes.

Overall, the Flames have claimed at least a point in five of their last six meetings with the Sabres dating back to February of 2023.

Did You Know?

Since Nov. 16, the Flames have put together the most efficient penalty-kill in the NHL, operating at a cool 96.9% success rate, four percent better than the next best club (Minnesota) over that span.

Calgary comes into tonight's game on a run of 17 consecutive successful kills, and overall this season the Flames boast the third-best PK efficiency of any Western Conference club.

4. Block Party

They leave bruises, they leave welts.

But blocked shots also leave teammates in awe - admiration, even - at the selflessness required to stand in front of rock-hard, vulcanized rubber screaming at you at rates of speed that would get your vehicle impounded on the QEII.

But the Flames have made a habit of "eating pills," as Dustin Wolf so eloquently put it post-game Saturday. In fact, since Nov. 1, only one NHL club (San Jose) has blocked more shots than Calgary, whose skaters have collectively stepped in front of 297 pucks over that 18-game span.

Individually, it's a pair of blueliners leading the way. MacKenzie Weegar's 45 blocks since Nov. 1 are the third-most League-wide, while Rasmus Andersson isn't far behind, sitting eighth in the NHL with 41 (St. Louis' Colton Parayko has 50 to top the circuit).

Among Flames forwards, Blake Coleman has the most blocks since the 11th month of the year got underway, with 16.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Yegor Sharangovich

The man they call 'Sharky' opened his jaws and let out a roar 16 seconds into Saturday's 2-0 win over Utah, scoring the opener - and what stood up as the decider - practically off the opening face-off.

But as the Flames' forward lines have begun to settle, so too has Sharangovich started to find chemistry on a line with Nazem Kadri and Joel Farabee.

He's shooting the puck a bit more of late, too. Over his last five games, Sharangovich has 23 shot attempts.

"He’s been way harder on the puck, and because he’s been harder on the puck, he’s had a lot more offence," Head Coach Ryan Huska said after Saturday's game. "Nowm to me, he’s back to being more of a threat coming through the neutral zone, and even where he scored his goal tonight, he was right in front of the net."

That goal Saturday night was historic, too. At 16 seconds, it marked the earliest game-winning goal in Flames franchise history, three seconds better than tallies registered by Eric Vail in 1981 and Freddie Hamilton in 2016.

Sharangovich opens the scoring 16 seconds into the game

Sabres - Jason Zucker

Since returning to the Buffalo lineup Nov. 21 following a three-week absence, Zucker is leading all Sabres skaters in scoring with five goals and nine points.

Three of those tallies have come on the 33-year-old's current three-game goal-scoring streak; Zucker also had five shots on goal in Friday's loss to the Jets.

However, Zucker has fewer career points (five) against the Flames than any other NHL club, except the Seattle Kraken and Utah Mammoth.

