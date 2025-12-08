5 Things - Flames vs. Sabres

1. Finding An Identity

Six wins, 13 points.

That's the haul from the Flames' last nine games, a run that's also included a 2-0-0 start to Calgary's current four-game homestand.

Add in consistency up and down the lineup, and it's safe to suggest the group is finding its way after a tough opening month to the season, and with a date against the Sabres on tap for tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The top three forward lines, and top two defence pairings in particular, have been etched in pen of late. And each unit has chipped in, in their own way, over the Flames' recent run of success.

That bubbling inside Ryan Huska's Bunsen burner?

That's the sound of chemistry.

"I’ve talked a lot about Naz (Kadri) and Farabee, there’s been some connection between the two of them, and since Yegor’s been out there, there’s something with that line," the Head Coach explained following Saturday's 2-0 shutout win over Utah. "I do like the Frost line; they’re a line that I think has made some plays.

"The Backlund line, over the last handful of games, I think is really starting to come around as well. Tonight, even though they played limited minutes … the Beecher line was the one line that was establishing a bit of a fore-check, and a lot of that had to do with Adam’s (Klapka) size and his great stick."

But the head coach was quick, too, to credit his group for staying true to the system. Over the past season and a third, it's been pretty well-established that a pacey, hard-checking style of play can lead to success.

And step by step, that's what Huska figures he's starting to see more and more of.

"There was the stretch where we weren’t getting the results, but I thought some of the play was similar to what we’re seeing now," the bench boss said. "I think we’re doing a better job of sticking with the game plan.

"When we were in a tough stretch in October, I thought we beat ourselves a fair bit. Now, we’re not seeing that quite as often, so I think the guys have re-committed to the 60-minute thing."

Being at home helps, too.

Calgary's road-heavy schedule has been no laughing matter, but the team is finding results beneath the Saddle, suffering just one regulation loss over their last eight games at the 'Dome.

This four-game stretch - and tonight's third act with those sleek Blasty silks - might have been just the tonic Rasmus Andersson and his mates were seeking.

"After the last trip, we’d played the most road games in the league," he said Saturday. "It’s nice to come home, and actually be home for a little bit.

"Hopefully we can keep taking advantage of this homestand, and then we’ll see where it takes us."