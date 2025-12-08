It’s been a busy few weeks for Hunter Brzustewicz.

And that was before he earned a recall to the Flames Monday morning.

In fact, you can’t fault the young defenceman for perhaps having to re-acquaint himself with the Scotiabank Saddledome, since it’s been going on a month since he last played here with the AHL’s Wranglers.

“We haven’t had a home game since, like, November (12th),” he said of the Wranglers, who wrapped up a mammoth 10-game away swing Sunday. “We were on the road for two weeks, came back for a couple days, just did some laundry. And then I think a couple guys had to go to the store on the road, but then we went on for another week.

“Saturday, we played in Ontario, so after the game, (Wranglers GM) Brad (Pascall) just called me in and I got on a flight yesterday.”

Make no mistake, Brzustewicz was thrilled to get that call, and come home a day early. Because after making his NHL debut in last season’s finale in L.A., all his work, all his progress has been bent on NHL appearance number two, and beyond.

“I just think anytime you get in the League … you just gotta make every single day count,” he said. “And just be joyful to be here.”

“I’m just super grateful. It's honestly just awesome.”

With the Wranglers, the second-year pro has let his game do the talking. He’s up to 12 points (4G, 8A) from his 23 AHL appearances this season after a 32-point rookie campaign in 2024-25.

“He's been playing well for the Wranglers,” Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska said Monday. “He's a good young prospect that we do have, and I think over a stretch of a regular season, you want one, to reward guys that are playing well, but to see if he's improved the things we've asked him to work on when he gets his chance to get into the lineup for us.

“He won't be in there tonight, but he'll get his chance.”

There’s precedent, too, with respect to opportunities seized.

You only have to look as far as Brzustewicz’s defence partner from last season - Yan Kuznetsov - as an example of a player that’s grabbed hold of a top-four role since being recalled by the Flames last month.

“I think just how hard he plays,” Brzustewicz said, when asked what he can take from Kuznetsov’s recent run of form. “You know, good active stick. I think those are the two things I like about him, and I mean, I played with him all last year, so got familiar with him, heck of a player.

“I’m glad he's doing well.”

And after taking part in his first on-ice session since being recalled Monday morning - alongside fellow youngster Zayne Parekh - Brzustewicz is eager to make his mark, and grow his game, when that opportunity knocks.

“It's good to be noticed, I would say,” he said. “I feel good about my game right now.

“Hopefully, it just keeps building.”