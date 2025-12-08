Parekh, Reschny Named To Canadian World Junior Camp Roster

Flames prospects Zayne Parekh and Cole Reschny have been named to Canada's National Junior Team Training Camp roster, Hockey Canada announced Monday.

A total of 27 players have been invited to the 2026 World Juniors tune-up, set to take place from Dec. 12-22 in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Parekh, 19, has appeared in 11 games for the Flames so far this season. Originally selected by Calgary at No. 9 in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Nobleton, Ont. native made his NHL debut - and scored his first NHL goal - Apr. 17 at Los Angeles.

Reschny, 18, has collected 18 points (2G, 16A) in 16 games played during his freshman NCAA season at the University of North Dakota. Hailing from Macklin, Sask., he was the No. 18 pick by the Flames in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 2026 World Juniors will be hosted in Minnesota, with games taking place in both Saint Paul and Minneapolis.

Canada will begin the tournament in Group B, alongside Czechia, Denmark, Finland and Latvia. Their opening game is set for Dec. 26 versus the Czechs in Minneapolis.