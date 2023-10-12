Practice Lines - 12.10.23

Following their opening-night 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, the 1-0-0 Flames hit the ice for a half-hour practice on Thursday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Here are the forward lines and D pairs, featuring a shake-up at centre:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Dillon Dube - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Dryden Hunt

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders:

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

The Flames are set to embark on a five-game road swing starting Saturday night in Pittsburgh for a 5 p.m. MT puck drop. Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 The Fan will have the radio call.