News Feed

In Loving Memory of Chris Snow

In Loving Memory
Mangiapane Sparks Top Line To Early Success

Building Chemistry
Flames Foundation's 50/50 Program Is Back

Flames Foundation's 50/50 Program Returns For 2023-24 Season
The Beaches To Perform Pre-Game At Heritage Classic 

The Beaches To Perform Pre-Game At Heritage Classic 
Flames Praise Markstrom's Effort In Win Over Jets

'Marky Was Unbelievable'
FlamesTV Podcast - What a Finish! Flames Top Jets

FlamesTV Podcast - What a Finish! Flames Top Jets
Flames beat Jets to open NHL seasoN

Right On The 'Mark'
Dube ready for top line opportunity with Flames

'Push The Pace'
Say What - 'Always Get Those Butterflies'

Say What - 'Always Get Those Butterflies'
Zadorov Taking on Leadership Role on Flames Blueline

'Bringing My Best'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 11.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets
5 Things - Flames vs. Jets 11.10.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets
Flames powerplay overhauled under Savard

New Identity, New Energy
Backlund Was in the Gym Only 12 Days After Last Season Ended

Twelve Days
Greer Has Impressive Musical Talent

Striking a Chord
A.J. Greer Brings Competitiveness, Leadership to Flames

'Passionate About What I Do'
Flames Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Flames Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
Coronato Switches to Number 27

New Number Alert!

Practice Lines - 12.10.23

Check out the lines and D pairs from Thursday's skate at the 'Dome

20231012_Lindholm
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Following their opening-night 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, the 1-0-0 Flames hit the ice for a half-hour practice on Thursday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Here are the forward lines and D pairs, featuring a shake-up at centre:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Dillon Dube - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Dryden Hunt

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders:

Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar

The Flames are set to embark on a five-game road swing starting Saturday night in Pittsburgh for a 5 p.m. MT puck drop. Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 The Fan will have the radio call.