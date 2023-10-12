Practice Lines - 12.10.23

Following their opening-night 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, the 1-0-0 Flames hit the ice for a half-hour practice on Thursday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Here are the forward lines and D pairs, featuring a shake-up at centre:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Dillon Dube - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr
Dryden Hunt
Defence:
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle
Goaltenders:
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
The Flames are set to embark on a five-game road swing starting Saturday night in Pittsburgh for a 5 p.m. MT puck drop. Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 The Fan will have the radio call.