'Good Chance For Gold'

Parekh eager to help Canada's quest for World Juniors gold

251208_Parekh
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

He’s swapping out shades of red.

And come Boxing Day, Zayne Parekh will represent city and country as part of Canada’s entry at the World Juniors in Minnesota.

Parekh was one of two Flames prospects named to Canada’s camp roster, and come Friday, he’ll join North Dakota centre Cole Reschny in Niagara Falls for a 10-day tune-up, as Canada seeks its first gold medal at the event in three years.

Parekh, who has been sidelined due to injury since early November, recently re-joined his Flames teammates for practice (including at Monday’s morning skate). He says he’s feeling good, and he’s ready to represent Canada on the U20 stage in just over two weeks’ time.

“It's awesome. I mean every time you put that jersey on you feel a sense of pride and, you know, it's a special feeling to put it on,” he said Monday morning. “It's a tournament I watched growing up every Christmas time.

“So being able to represent Canada and finally get my chance in that tournament, it'll be fun.”

The 19-year-old is sure to get plenty of playing time, and plenty of opportunity to be one of Canada’s key contributors in the Twin Cities.

But for Parekh - who has skated in 11 games at the NHL level this year - the tournament is also about gearing back up for the second half of the season.

“Obviously it hasn't been the season I want, I think production-wise, it hasn't been there,” he admitted. “I think it'll be good to just go, build some confidence, play my game and just kind of have fun. Make plays and kind of do my thing.

“I should be coming back with hopefully a lot of confidence.”

"It will be good to go and build some confidence"

And hopefully something to add to his trophy cabinet.

“I hope he comes back with a gold medal,” Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska said. “I think he's got an opportunity to play on a big stage where it is pressure-packed, and he has a chance to do it against his peers. Men that are his age.

“My hope is that he goes and has an excellent camp and spot on the team, and that he has a terrific tournament from there, and he comes back with some swagger, and he steps right in and he's ready to go for us.”

Canada’s opener is still 18 days away - against the Czechs at the home of the Minnesota Golden Gophers - but Parekh joked Monday that there’s already a bit of a Canada / U.S.A. banter between himself and Flames GM Craig Conroy.

But as he beamed in front of the cameras, Parekh’s signature swagger shone through.

The type of confidence that can help a young man help lead his country to international glory.

With what Parekh features will be a pretty solid cast of characters, too.

“I know there's a lot of good players that are obviously going to be there,” he smiled.

“We should have a good chance for gold.”

