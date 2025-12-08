Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sabres

The Flames kick off the week with a matchup against the Sabres at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT puck drop. Tickets available HERE.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf