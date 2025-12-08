Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sabres

Calgary's projected lines and pairings against Buffalo

projected buf web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off the week with a matchup against the Sabres at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT puck drop. Tickets available HERE.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

'Be Joyful To Be Here'

Flames Recall Brzustewicz

Parekh, Reschny Named To Canadian World Junior Camp Roster

5 Things - Flames vs. Sabres

Sweet 16

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Mammoth

5 Things - Flames vs. Mammoth

The Farm Report - 05.12.25

Future Watch Update - 05.12.25

Back In The Saddle

Canadian Armed Forces Jersey Auction Now Live

'I Appreciate Them'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild

Road Trip Journal - Part V

5 Things - Flames vs. Wild

Flames Fall To Predators

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

Game Day Notebook - 02.12.25