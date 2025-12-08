Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sabres

The Flames kick off the week with a matchup against the Sabres at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT puck drop. Tickets available HERE.
Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf