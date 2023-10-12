Flames Foundation's 50/50 Program Returns For 2023-24 Season

The Calgary Flames Foundation is excited to announce additions to this year’s Calgary Flames Foundation 50/50 program.

New price points for tickets were introduced during the preseason. A $100 ticket for 700 raffle ticket numbers has been added along with two changes to price points. The “Iginla Special” will offer fans 12 raffle tickets for $12 and “Conroy Special” 100 tickets for $24.

Fans will also have the chance to be entered to win 60% of the jackpot versus 50% on select home games this season. The new 60/40 raffle draws will run on select Tuesday Flames game nights with the winner taking home 60% of the total jackpot. The first 60/40 jackpot is Tuesday, October 24. Fans will have the chance to win Early Bird Prizing all season long for every home and away game. This includes one prize per hour on select Tuesday night games through the regular season.

“We are looking forward to introducing enhancements to this year’s Calgary Flames Foundation 50/50 draws. This is everything from an increase in the prizing available each game, to unique promotions such as our 60/40 raffle draws this season,” said Candice Goudie, executive director of the Calgary Flames Foundation. “The raffle program is critically important to the Calgary Flames Foundation. Funds raised through the 50/50 program turns into registration fees for low-income families, nights at the Rotary Flames House and much more, thanks to supporters of the program.”

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. The Calgary Flames Foundation has been helping kids play and prosper since 1983 and with help from fans and donors has donated over $60 million to southern Alberta charities since inception. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com

For more information on prizing and the Calgary Flames Foundation 50/50 program visit: www.5050Flames.com