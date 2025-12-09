Heads Up, Seven Up!

Flames knock off Sabres 7-4 to extend win streak to three

251208_CGYvsBUF
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Goals galore!

And some happy totals for the homeside, too, as the Flames exploded for a season-high seven tallies in a 7-4 victory over the Sabres Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri both enjoyed three-point nights - Sharangovich with two markers, Kadri with a goal of his own - while Rasmus Andersson, Jonathan Huberdeau, Yan Kuznetsov and Mikael Backlund also tickled the twine for Calgary, who extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 7-2-1 over their last 10 contests.

"I thought we scored some timely goals," Head Coach Ryan Huska said following the game. "When we gave one up, we came right back and scored. I thought that was a big point of the game, where the guys, they didn’t really sag all that much at that point, but they found a way score again.

"But it was a game with lots of stops and starts, powerplays, penalties, not a lot of rhythm to tonight’s game, but we found a way to win."

See all the action - and all the goals - from Calgary's 7-4 win Monday night

Sharangovich got the goal-scoring started six seconds before the midway mark of the first, while providing a screen in front of Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. MacKenzie Weegar let a point shot fly that hit Sharangovich in the arm, then caromed into the net for the Belarusian forward’s second game-opening goal in as many contests.

Pucks deflects off Sharky and in to open scoring against Buffalo

Andersson extended the lead just over three minutes later on a Calgary powerplay. His stick broke, but the puck didn’t - and his change-up slapshot found space to the right of Luukkonen’s right pad and glided into the net.

Andersson snaps his stick in half but point shot finds paydirt

Tage Thompson got one back for the Sabres on a powerplay of their own early in period two, but the Flames special teams responded at their next time of asking. Matt Coronato and Morgan Frost played give-and-go in the offensive zone, then Coronato zipped a hard pass to the back post, where Huberdeau, stick to skate, re-directed it in for his sixth goal of the season.

Flames forward converts on the powerplay to make it 3-1

Thompson thought he had a second goal seconds later, but the locals challenged - and got the play overturned on account of an offside at the Calgary blue line.

The last six minutes and change of the middle stanza saw a flurry of offence.

Owen Power cut the Flames lead to 3-2 at 13:43, but just 31 seconds later Calgary responded on a tic-tac-toe play. Sharangovich spun the puck into the right corner for Joel Farabee, who kicked it back out to the low slot, right onto Kadri’s tape for a tap-in as the centreman strode hard to the front of the net.

Kadri finishes off cross-ice pass from Farabee

Rasmus Dahlin replied with his second goal of the season with 3:28 left in the period, but again, Calgary responded less than a minute later, when Blake Coleman won a puck battle behind the Buffalo net. He pivoted, trying to jam the disc past Luukkonen, who spilled a rebound onto an oncoming Kuznetsov, who chipped the puck over Luukkonen’s left pad and into the net for his first NHL goal beneath the Saddle.

Goals keep coming as Kuznetsov gets his second of season

The score remained 5-3 in Calgary's favour until the late stages of period three, when Alex Tuch redirected a shot home on a Sabres powerplay with 2:31 to play.

But the Flames - once again - answered back quickly. Netminder Alex Lyon, who replaced Luukkonen at the start of the third period, headed to the bench, but his teammates turned the puck over at the Calgary blue line, allowing Backlund to stride down the left wing and fire the puck into the empty net.

Sharangovich added another long-range empty netter in the dying embers of the third period.

Dustin Wolf turned aside 25 shots between the pipes for the Flames to improve to 5-1-2 over his last eight home starts.

"This guy's been hot lately!" Sharky gets the Red Blazer

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"We just want to keep building"

Sharky weighs in on big victory over Sabres

"We're starting to get some puck luck"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 28, BUF 29

Powerplay: CGY 2-5, BUF 2-6

Faceoffs: CGY 52.9%, BUF 47.1%

Hits: CGY 17, BUF 19

Blocked Shots: CGY 17, BUF 8

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 20, BUF 24

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 11, BUF 13

JB9A7535 copy
JB9A7538 copy
JB9A7541 copy
JB9A7543 copy
JB9A7544 copy
+52 JB9A7548 copy
JB9A7553 copy
JB9A7560 copy
JB9A7561 copy
JB9A7564 copy
JB9A7565 copy
JB9A7569 copy
JB9A7572 copy
JB9A7580 copy
JB9A7589 copy
JB9A7594 copy
JB9A7596 copy
JB9A7597 copy
JB9A7598 copy
JB9A7600 copy
JB9A7602 copy
JB9A7606 copy
JB9A7608 copy
JB9A7615 copy
JB9A7616 copy
JB9A7618 copy
JB9A7619 copy
JB9A7625 copy
JB9A7627 copy
JB9A7629 copy
JB9A7630 copy
JB9A7632 copy
JB9A7636 copy
JB9A7638 copy
JB9A7639 copy
JB9A7640 copy
JB9A7645 copy
JB9A7646 copy
JB9A7647 copy
JB9A7648 copy
JB9A7649 copy
JB9A7654 copy
JB9A7658 copy
JB9A7677 copy
JB9A7683 copy
JB9A7684 copy
JB9A7685 copy
JB9A7686 copy
JB9A7696 copy
JB9A7705 copy
JB9A7706 copy
JB9A7711 copy
JB9A7712 copy
JB9A7714 copy
JB9A7716 copy
JB9A7721 copy
JB9A7722 copy
JB9A7724 copy

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Sabres 08.12.25

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames' four-game homestand draws to a close Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. MT, when the Detroit Red Wings pay their lone visit of the regular season to the Scotiabank Saddledome. (CLICK FOR TICKETS)

Related Content

CGY vs. BUF | Recap

News Feed

'Good Chance For Gold'

'Be Joyful To Be Here'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sabres

Flames Recall Brzustewicz

Parekh, Reschny Named To Canadian World Junior Camp Roster

5 Things - Flames vs. Sabres

Sweet 16

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Mammoth

5 Things - Flames vs. Mammoth

The Farm Report - 05.12.25

Future Watch Update - 05.12.25

Back In The Saddle

Canadian Armed Forces Jersey Auction Now Live

'I Appreciate Them'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild

Road Trip Journal - Part V

5 Things - Flames vs. Wild

Flames Fall To Predators