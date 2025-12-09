Heads Up, Seven Up!

Goals galore!

And some happy totals for the homeside, too, as the Flames exploded for a season-high seven tallies in a 7-4 victory over the Sabres Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri both enjoyed three-point nights - Sharangovich with two markers, Kadri with a goal of his own - while Rasmus Andersson, Jonathan Huberdeau, Yan Kuznetsov and Mikael Backlund also tickled the twine for Calgary, who extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 7-2-1 over their last 10 contests.

"I thought we scored some timely goals," Head Coach Ryan Huska said following the game. "When we gave one up, we came right back and scored. I thought that was a big point of the game, where the guys, they didn’t really sag all that much at that point, but they found a way score again.

"But it was a game with lots of stops and starts, powerplays, penalties, not a lot of rhythm to tonight’s game, but we found a way to win."