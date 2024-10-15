It’s always a good reminder to hug the people you love.
But when your husband – “the best guy,” tweeted Madison Kirkland – fulfills a childhood dream in one of the most storied rivalries in professional sports, you embrace the moment and pull out all the stops.
No matter the wardrobe.
“My wife is so supportive,” Justin, now an NHL goal-scorer, beamed following Tuesday’s morning skate. “We got back from Edmonton at midnight and she's on the front steps of the street dancing in her pajamas and smiling.
“I've got these amazing people in my life that have helped me so much, so to be able to share it with her and come home that night and have a little celebration when I got home was very special.”
For Kirkland – or ‘Costco,’ as he’s known around the Flames dressing room - the reception following his first-career goal was unlike anything he’d ever experienced.
One-hundred and fifty text messages rolled in over the course of 24 hours, with friends, family, former teammates and old organizations, coaches and staff members among those that reached out to congratulate him.
He figures it will take about a week to get back to everyone.
But for now, he’s taken aback by all the affection.
“I ended up putting my phone on do not disturb,” Kirkland laughs. “It's been a little overwhelming, but it's been special to see the love and support that I've gotten.
“I was able to put the phone away and enjoy the moment with my wife. We got to watch the highlights a couple times and just celebrate and reflect on the journey that it's been to get here, so it's been amazing.”