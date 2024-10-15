'Dancing In Her Pajamas'

When Kirkland pounced on the rebound left by a Kevin Bahl point shot, it was the culmination of almost every human emotion.

Twenty-eight years old.

Ten years after being drafted.

More than 400 AHL games and only 10 at the sport’s highest level.

And yet, the biggest hurdle of all came not at the rink – but on his way to it in January of 2023, after finally breaking through and realizing his childhood dream with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Camrose native was involved in a car accident on his way to the game that night, suffering serious “head trauma” that thankfully wasn’t life-threatening, but certainly impacted his day-to-day function, while threatening his livelihood as a hockey player.

“With Anaheim when I got that opportunity was the absolute highest point of my career,” Kirkland said. “Then, the accident happens and then I'm at the lowest point of my life.

“Trying to balance that mentally and deal with that mentally was the hardest part. But like I said, with the support system that I have around me – my wife and my family – we were able to get through that point. It was tough, it was a long road. But I said to myself: I've got two options. I can hang my head and say, ‘Poor me,’ or wake up tomorrow and try to get better.

“And that's what I've done ever since.

“Having that little taste of the NHL was that motivating factor to prove to myself and say, 'I can do this, I can get back here.' That's what pushed me to continue to try and get better, and day after day, continue to chase that dream again.

“I spent some time in the hospital and had a lot of appointments and stuff like that to figure out what was going on. The head and the wound heals, but it was mentally trying to figure out how I was going to go about moving forward from that.

“It definitely took me a while and when I came back at the end of the year, I don't think I was quite ready. I don't know that I was quite there. But I was on a one-year contract and my health was a bit of a concern. So, my thought was, 'Let's try to get through these last few games and prove to Anaheim and also the rest of the league that this health (issue) was not a concern and I'm OK to play.'

“It was a crazy year – still something that I look back on and I'm very happy and very proud to be on the other side of it now.”