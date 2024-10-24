Game Day Notebook - 24.10.24

Small Shuffles

Rooney's return to the lineup meant a pair of Flames forwards found themselves in different spots Thursday morning.

Justin Kirkland was bumped up onto a line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha, while Martin Pospisil moved from the middle of the ice to a winger position alongside Andrei Kuzmenko and Nazem Kadri.

Huberdeau said he's excited to see what Kirkland brings to his line this evening, and he's also eager to help the 28-year-old write another chapter in what's been a whirlwind two weeks since his recall from the AHL.

"It’s just good to see, you know, that’s what it’s all about," Huberdeau explained. "You work so hard your whole life, you get your opportunity, and he’s taking it, and he’s playing well."

Pospisil's move to the wing, meanwhile, represents an opportunity to win more battles in the offensive zone.

"Pospy going back on the wing, he’s a guy that I think he can play both," said Huberdeau. "I thought he was good at centreman, but winger I think he can get more on the forecheck, I think he can get going.

"I think we can change our lineup and be as efficient."

Huska mentioned his lineup changes were made both with Rooney's return in mind, as well as the belief Thursday's contest will be a pacey one.

"We’re bringing someone back into the lineup today and for Marty, we felt like we needed a little bit more speed on that one line, so that’s really all it came down to," he said. "This is going to be a faster game tonight, so we want to try and put ourselves in a position to play the right way."

As for Kirkland, Huska figures success will come from sticking to what's been working so far.

"He plays a very direct game, and he does have a skill set that we talked about, again, he’s a harder player now," he said. "We’ll see how it goes; I don’t want to see him change his game because he’s playing there.

"He’s had success because he’s been very direct and very straight, and that’s what we need from him tonight."