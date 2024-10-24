Game Day Notebook - 24.10.24

The Flames held a full morning skate Thursday ahead of an evening clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Puck drop from the Scotiabank Saddledome is set for 7:00 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS
Get caught up on the news of the day with our Game Day Notebook!
Rooney set for return ... New roles for Kirkland, Pospisil ... Reinforcements on the way
After being injured in his first shift of the 2024-25 regular season, forward Kevin Rooney is slated to make his return to the Flames lineup tonight. (This evening's Projected Lineup is available here).
The forward centred a fourth line with Ryan Lomberg and Matt Coronato at Thursday's morning skate, and is sure to draw back in among Calgary's complement of penalty-killers if and when the need arises against Carolina.
Rooney missed the first half of the 2023-24 campaign with an injury and admits there was a brief moment in time where he feared he'd been dealt a similar hand this year.
"You think about last year and you’re like, ‘Oh, here we go again,’" Rooney said Thursday morning. "You’ve got to get the mind right, stay positive, and know your chance will come, and that’s what I’ve done here."
Head Coach Ryan Huska is glad to see the 31-year-old Massachusetts product back at full health, and ready to contribute.
"Tough one, you know when you get hurt in the first game - it might have been his first shift - it’s not easy for a guy," he said. "But he is such a good person, a good spirit, everything about him, he’s always one of the more positive guys around our room.
"You had a feeling that he would work his way back in sooner rather than later."
Rooney's return to the lineup meant a pair of Flames forwards found themselves in different spots Thursday morning.
Justin Kirkland was bumped up onto a line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha, while Martin Pospisil moved from the middle of the ice to a winger position alongside Andrei Kuzmenko and Nazem Kadri.
Huberdeau said he's excited to see what Kirkland brings to his line this evening, and he's also eager to help the 28-year-old write another chapter in what's been a whirlwind two weeks since his recall from the AHL.
"It’s just good to see, you know, that’s what it’s all about," Huberdeau explained. "You work so hard your whole life, you get your opportunity, and he’s taking it, and he’s playing well."
Pospisil's move to the wing, meanwhile, represents an opportunity to win more battles in the offensive zone.
"Pospy going back on the wing, he’s a guy that I think he can play both," said Huberdeau. "I thought he was good at centreman, but winger I think he can get more on the forecheck, I think he can get going.
"I think we can change our lineup and be as efficient."
Huska mentioned his lineup changes were made both with Rooney's return in mind, as well as the belief Thursday's contest will be a pacey one.
"We’re bringing someone back into the lineup today and for Marty, we felt like we needed a little bit more speed on that one line, so that’s really all it came down to," he said. "This is going to be a faster game tonight, so we want to try and put ourselves in a position to play the right way."
As for Kirkland, Huska figures success will come from sticking to what's been working so far.
"He plays a very direct game, and he does have a skill set that we talked about, again, he’s a harder player now," he said. "We’ll see how it goes; I don’t want to see him change his game because he’s playing there.
"He’s had success because he’s been very direct and very straight, and that’s what we need from him tonight."
Both Yegor Sharangovich and Sam Honzek took part in Thursday's morning skate as they continue inching closer toward a return to action.
Honzek has been out of the lineup since suffering an upper-body injury nine days ago against the Blackhawks, while Sharangovich took part in his first skate with the team since picking up a lower-body ailment in the home preseason finale Oct. 4.
When asked for a prognosis, Huska referred to both players as 'day-to-day.'
Honzek has skated in four games with the Flames this season since making his NHL debut Oct. 9.
Sharangovich, meanwhile, is one step closer to making his regular season debut after leading Calgary with 31 goals in 2023-24.