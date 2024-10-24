Say What - 'Faster Game Tonight'

Ryan Huska on this evening's lineup changes:

"We’re bringing someone back into the lineup today and for Marty, we felt like we needed a little bit more speed on that one line, so that’s really all it came down to. This is going to be a faster game tonight, so we want to try and put ourselves in a position to play the right way."

On the leadership shown by Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar:

"In years prior, there were other defencemen here that were considered the same level - tier - as those guys would be. But when you look at Ras’s game, this is probably the best I’ve seen him play in the NHL since he’s been up here, and I think MacKenzie has continued to stay consistent like we saw towards the end of (last year). Maybe having that extra bit of pressure on them - that they have to bring guys along with them - has helped them, but I’m very pleased with both."