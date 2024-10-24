Say What - 'Faster Game Tonight'

Jonathan Huberdeau on the early-season success:
"Just keep playing hard, I think that’s what we’ve been doing all year. Stick to our system, like I said before, (we’re a) hard-working team, that’s what we’ve been doing. We stick to it, don’t panic, we got a big win last one, now (we) focus on this one, a tough team coming in."
On facing the Hurricanes tonight:
"They’re shooting a lot of pucks, obviously we’ve got to be tight defensively against them. They’re a big team, and they go hard. We know what kind of game it’s going to be, it’s going to be a tight game. We’ve just got to be able to play in their zone as much as possible, and create some chances out there."