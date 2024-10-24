Say What - 'Faster Game Tonight'

What was said ahead of Thursday's contest between Calgary and Carolina

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on the early-season success:

"Just keep playing hard, I think that’s what we’ve been doing all year. Stick to our system, like I said before, (we’re a) hard-working team, that’s what we’ve been doing. We stick to it, don’t panic, we got a big win last one, now (we) focus on this one, a tough team coming in."

On facing the Hurricanes tonight:

"They’re shooting a lot of pucks, obviously we’ve got to be tight defensively against them. They’re a big team, and they go hard. We know what kind of game it’s going to be, it’s going to be a tight game. We’ve just got to be able to play in their zone as much as possible, and create some chances out there."

"You're proud of these guys"

Kevin Rooney on returning to the lineup:

"It’s good to be back. Feel really good. Been fun to watch this team from up top for a couple weeks, there."

On the team's 5-0-1 start:

"You want to see the team do well, and that’s what they’ve done. It’s been a lot of fun to be around the rink. There’s a good attitude in here, a good mindset."

"There's a good attitude in here"

Ryan Huska on this evening's lineup changes:

"We’re bringing someone back into the lineup today and for Marty, we felt like we needed a little bit more speed on that one line, so that’s really all it came down to. This is going to be a faster game tonight, so we want to try and put ourselves in a position to play the right way."

On the leadership shown by Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar:

"In years prior, there were other defencemen here that were considered the same level - tier - as those guys would be. But when you look at Ras’s game, this is probably the best I’ve seen him play in the NHL since he’s been up here, and I think MacKenzie has continued to stay consistent like we saw towards the end of (last year). Maybe having that extra bit of pressure on them - that they have to bring guys along with them - has helped them, but I’m very pleased with both."

"We felt we needed more speed on that line"

