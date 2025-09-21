Game Day Notebook - 21.09.25

Cooley to start at home ... Young stars on display ... Zary, Kirkland back in action

250921_Notebook
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The preseason is here, and the Flames are set to jump in with both feet Sunday, contesting a pair of split-squad games against their provincial rivals from Edmonton.

Puck drop in both games is set for 6 p.m. MT, for tickets to the matchup at the Scotiabank Saddledome, click HERE.

And in the meantime, get caught up on the news of the day with our Game Day Notebook!

Line 'Em Up

Devin Cooley will get the go in goal at the Scotiabank Saddledome, while newcomer Ivan Prosvetov is expected to go the full 60 minutes up the road at Rogers Place.

Those assignments were confirmed Sunday morning by Flames head coach Ryan Huska, who added he will serve behind the bench for the game in Calgary, with newly-hired assistant Dave Lowry set to take command as bench boss in Edmonton.

As is typically the case with these split-squad affairs, the Flames will dress a more veteran-heavy lineup at home, though the fixture in the Alberta capital will still include the likes of Kevin Bahl, Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee.

Click HERE to take a gander at the projected lines and pairings for each of this evening's games.

"I just want him to play his game"

Young Guns

Sunday's games also offer Flames management the opportunity to check out how the younger players at camp fare against live opposition.

So the fact that three of Calgary's recent first-round selections will dress tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome should come as no surprise.

Matvei Gridin, Sam Honzek and Zayne Parekh are all expected to play on home ice this evening, with Gridin drawing an assignment as the top-line left winger alongside Nazem Kadri and Matt Coronato.

Honzek was lined up with William Stromgren and Justin Kirkland at morning skate, while Parekh was paired with Jake Bean, in addition to earning some reps on the second powerplay unit.

"Zayne walks the blue line differently than most defence, and that's, I would say, probably the strength of his game," head coach Ryan Huska said. "That's where you see the dynamic player come out, he's really effective and efficient on the blue line.

"And I think the way he moves around, it's going to create some confusion for penalty kills, and he has the ability to find open guys when people double up on coverage. So he's quite a bit different from what we've had in the past, in my time here."

As for Gridin, Huska noted Sunday morning that the Russian forward will get every opportunity to make the team, and this evening's contest is just the next step.

"I just want him to play his game. I think he's got a great opportunity to play with two really good players," the Flames head coach reflected. "And even on the power play, you can see the skill set that he had this morning.

"I don't want him to overthink anything. I want him to make sure that he's working the way we expect all of our players to work, but then just be himself, so that means creating and making plays and (being) comfortable trying things with Naz and Matt, then great, that's what we're looking for."

"I think I balanced it pretty good - gain weight and also stay fast"

Back At It

Sunday's game at the 'Dome will also mark a return to game action for both Kirkland and Connor Zary, both of whom missed significant time with injuries last season.

Kirkland last played in late November, while Zary missed a good chunk of the second half of the season with a pair of lower body ailments.

"Every single game, as a competitor, you want to play good," Zary said Sunday morning. "But it's been a while, and I think a lot of guys, we want to get in here and play our game.

"You want to find your details again, just get your feet wet, get your games legs, game lungs back in you, and feel that out, but also play good."

Despite each player's lengthy absence from game action, Huska mentioned Sunday he has zero concerns about either Kirkland or Zary's ability to make an impact in this evening's game - or moving forward.

“I think that benchmark's have been cleared already," Huska explained. "Just the structure, all that stuff, that'll come back to them, but it's how we play the game is what we want to see tonight, because that's something that's controllable by everybody.

"So someone like Justin or Connor, they're fine. They've been through all that in the first three days and over the course of the summer, so I'm not worried about that at all."

1E6A0582
1E6A0586
1E6A0596
1E6A0597
1E6A0599
+46 1E6A0600
1E6A0608
1E6A0613
1E6A0616
1E6A0620
1E6A0624
1E6A0626
1E6A0631
1E6A0635
1E6A0638
1E6A0641
1E6A0646
1E6A0647
1E6A0652
1E6A0661
1E6A0669
1E6A0671
1E6A0679
1E6A0684
1E6A0695
1E6A0711
1E6A0717
1E6A0720
1E6A0722
1E6A0726
1E6A0733
1E6A0736
1E6A0738
1E6A0740
1E6A0743
1E6A0749
1E6A0752
1E6A0755
1E6A0762
1E6A0766
1E6A0772
1E6A0781
1E6A0783
1E6A0791
1E6A0796
1E6A0804
1E6A0809
1E6A0819
1E6A0830
1E6A0836
1E6A0844
1E6A0846

Photo Gallery - Morning Skates 21.09.25

Two groups took to the ice today at the Scotiabank Saddledome in advance of tonight's split-squad games with the Oilers here and in Edmonton. Photos by Ty Pilson

Related Content

Projected Lineup - Battle Of Alberta Split Squad Games

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Battle Of Alberta Split Squad Games

Battle Of Alberta Split Squad Rosters

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

'Be Ready For It'

'Find My Game Right Away'

Training Camp Notebook - 18.09.25

Flames Open 2025 Training Camp

'Part Of Something Special'

Backlund Signs Two-Year Extension

'Have Your Own Journey'

Pair of Dubs

Prospects Game Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Prospects Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

'Work Really Hard And Earn My Spot'

Game Won

Prospects Game Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Prospects Preview - Flames at Oilers

'Fight For A Spot'