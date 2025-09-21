Game Day Notebook - 21.09.25

Young Guns

Sunday's games also offer Flames management the opportunity to check out how the younger players at camp fare against live opposition.

So the fact that three of Calgary's recent first-round selections will dress tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome should come as no surprise.

Matvei Gridin, Sam Honzek and Zayne Parekh are all expected to play on home ice this evening, with Gridin drawing an assignment as the top-line left winger alongside Nazem Kadri and Matt Coronato.

Honzek was lined up with William Stromgren and Justin Kirkland at morning skate, while Parekh was paired with Jake Bean, in addition to earning some reps on the second powerplay unit.

"Zayne walks the blue line differently than most defence, and that's, I would say, probably the strength of his game," head coach Ryan Huska said. "That's where you see the dynamic player come out, he's really effective and efficient on the blue line.

"And I think the way he moves around, it's going to create some confusion for penalty kills, and he has the ability to find open guys when people double up on coverage. So he's quite a bit different from what we've had in the past, in my time here."

As for Gridin, Huska noted Sunday morning that the Russian forward will get every opportunity to make the team, and this evening's contest is just the next step.

"I just want him to play his game. I think he's got a great opportunity to play with two really good players," the Flames head coach reflected. "And even on the power play, you can see the skill set that he had this morning.

"I don't want him to overthink anything. I want him to make sure that he's working the way we expect all of our players to work, but then just be himself, so that means creating and making plays and (being) comfortable trying things with Naz and Matt, then great, that's what we're looking for."