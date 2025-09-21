Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

Flames open preseason with twin bill versus Oilers

By Chris Wahl
On to the preseason!

The Flames are through with three busy days of on- and off-ice training camp workouts, now it's time to play hockey.

Calgary will contest a total of eight preseason games, two of which take place Sunday evening against the Edmonton Oilers. Both fixtures will get underway at 6 p.m. MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome (TICKETS) and Rogers Place.

For those unable to attend, the home game will be streamed live on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App in the Flames broadcast region (Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut).

And if you're coming to the game at the 'Dome, be sure to visit the concourse between Sections 225 and 226, where Flames Alumni Dana Murzyn and Robyn Regehr will be on-hand, signing autographs!

"I was a more complete player last year"

If you ask Jonathan Huberdeau, the drop of the puck can't come soon enough, either.

The Flames forward held serve with the media after his Team Red squad practiced Saturday morning and Huberdeau - coming off a 29-goal campaign that was his best in Flames colours - seems pretty eager to get back to work.

"It comes pretty fast, so it’s fun to play some exhibition games early, kinda get you back," the veteran forward said. That first game’s a little rusty, but I think it’s good to get that physical part, too, and get you ready."

Historically, the home teams have iced more veteran-laden lineups in these split-squad affairs, though we won't have a better idea of just who will draw in where until later Sunday morning.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson was part of the traveling team (with Huberdeau) in this fixture a year ago, he figures the high-intensity skates on display at the Scotiabank Saddledome this week will only help get the group's polish back, as the countdown to the regular season continues.

"It felt good," he said of the start to camp. "High pace, tough practices - as it should be - the first three days of camp.

"We’re all eager to get going and excited, it’s a good feeling out there."

Sunday's games could also afford us our first look at new netminder Ivan Prosvetov in Calgary colours.

The 25-year-old returned to the NHL this summer, signing a free-agent deal with the Flames after putting up a .920 save percentage in the KHL in 2024-25.

But for Huberdeau, who in his two practices this week was grouped in on a top line with centreman Nazem Kadri and young winger Matt Coronato, it's all about getting back up to speed, and having the gang together again.

"It doesn’t matter how many years you’ve played, it’s always special that first day that you get on the ice with the guys," said Huberdeau, who is embarking on his 14th NHL campaign this autumn.

"I love that group here, it’s been fun."

"We're all eager to get going and excited"

The Other Side

Expectations are high in the Alberta capital, as the Oilers open the preseason ready to build on back-to-back Western Conference titles.

But this year's Edmonton group features a few new faces, including a former Flame - Andrew Mangiapane - who opened camp on Connor McDavid's wing after signing with the Oilers as a free agent in July.

Mangiapane, who scored 35 goals in the Flaming C during the 2021-22 campaign, had 14 tucks and 28 points a season ago in Washington, and his arrival on McDavid's line certainly captured the Edmonton captain's attention.

"Having some new faces in here, playing with new guys, it can be exciting," McDavid told reporters Thursday. "It's a new project, something to work on and build on.

"With that being said, we know that we can always go back to the old things, playing with (Leon Draisaitl) or playing with (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins) or whatever it is. We always have those things to go back on, but it's exciting to try to build something with some other guys."

Speaking of Draisaitl, the dangerous scorer talked Friday about wanting to bring more to the table defensively, to complement the 52 goals and 106 points he collected in 2024-25.

"“I'd like to be in the Selke (Trophy) conversation at the end of this year, and there are a lot of things that go into that and a lot of things that I can learn and get better at," he explained. "But there are also a lot of things that I think I do really well already, so just looking to chip away at it and get even better.”

Player To Watch

It's a safe bet to suggest Zayne Parekh will dress in one of the two games Sunday.

The 19-year-old has spent his training camp on the right point on a pairing with Jake Bean, and has not looked out of place in drills with the Team Red group that has kicked off the practice sessions each of the past three days.

The No. 9 pick from the 2024 NHL Draft has plenty of promise, and his NHL debut in Los Angeles this past April only added to the hype.

Sunday's split-squad scenario offers the perfect opportunity for Flames management to get another look at Parekh in a game situation, especially since he was held off the ice for the entirety of the club's prospect camp a week ago.

