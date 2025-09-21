Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

If you ask Jonathan Huberdeau, the drop of the puck can't come soon enough, either.

The Flames forward held serve with the media after his Team Red squad practiced Saturday morning and Huberdeau - coming off a 29-goal campaign that was his best in Flames colours - seems pretty eager to get back to work.

"It comes pretty fast, so it’s fun to play some exhibition games early, kinda get you back," the veteran forward said. That first game’s a little rusty, but I think it’s good to get that physical part, too, and get you ready."

Historically, the home teams have iced more veteran-laden lineups in these split-squad affairs, though we won't have a better idea of just who will draw in where until later Sunday morning.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson was part of the traveling team (with Huberdeau) in this fixture a year ago, he figures the high-intensity skates on display at the Scotiabank Saddledome this week will only help get the group's polish back, as the countdown to the regular season continues.

"It felt good," he said of the start to camp. "High pace, tough practices - as it should be - the first three days of camp.

"We’re all eager to get going and excited, it’s a good feeling out there."

Sunday's games could also afford us our first look at new netminder Ivan Prosvetov in Calgary colours.

The 25-year-old returned to the NHL this summer, signing a free-agent deal with the Flames after putting up a .920 save percentage in the KHL in 2024-25.

But for Huberdeau, who in his two practices this week was grouped in on a top line with centreman Nazem Kadri and young winger Matt Coronato, it's all about getting back up to speed, and having the gang together again.

"It doesn’t matter how many years you’ve played, it’s always special that first day that you get on the ice with the guys," said Huberdeau, who is embarking on his 14th NHL campaign this autumn.

"I love that group here, it’s been fun."