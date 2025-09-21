Projected Lineup - Battle Of Alberta Split Squad Games

The Flames kick off their preseason schedule with a split squad pair of match-ups against the Edmonton Oilers, both starting at 6:00 p.m. MT.
The game in Calgary will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region. Tickets for tonight's tilt are available HERE.
The full rosters for both games can be found HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, here's tonight's projected lineup in Calgary:
FORWARDS
Matvei Gridin - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Sam Honzek - Justin Kirkland - William Stromgren
Aydar Suniev - Sam Morton - Andrew Basha
DEFENCE
Nick Cicek - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDERS
Devin Cooley
Owen Say
The projected lineup for the game in Edmonton is as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Martin Frk
Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka
Dryden Hunt - Rory Kerins - Lucas Ciona
Jacob Battaglia - Clark Bishop - Parker Bell
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Axel Hurtig
Yan Kuznetsov - Brayden Pachal
Ilya Solovyov - Daniil Miromanov
GOALTENDERS
Ivan Prosvetov
Arsenii Sergeev
If the lines and pairings change during warm-ups, this page will be updated accordingly.