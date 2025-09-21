Projected Lineup - Battle Of Alberta Split Squad Games

The Flames kick off their preseason schedule with a split squad pair of match-ups against the Edmonton Oilers, both starting at 6:00 p.m. MT.

The game in Calgary will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region. Tickets for tonight's tilt are available HERE.

The full rosters for both games can be found HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, here's tonight's projected lineup in Calgary:

FORWARDS

Matvei Gridin - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Sam Honzek - Justin Kirkland - William Stromgren

Aydar Suniev - Sam Morton - Andrew Basha

DEFENCE

Nick Cicek - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley

Owen Say

The projected lineup for the game in Edmonton is as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Martin Frk

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

Dryden Hunt - Rory Kerins - Lucas Ciona

Jacob Battaglia - Clark Bishop - Parker Bell

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Axel Hurtig

Yan Kuznetsov - Brayden Pachal

Ilya Solovyov - Daniil Miromanov

GOALTENDERS

Ivan Prosvetov

Arsenii Sergeev

If the lines and pairings change during warm-ups, this page will be updated accordingly.