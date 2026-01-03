Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

The Flames look to pick up their fourth win in as many games when they host the Nashville Predators at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West/CityTV).

Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, this evening's projected lineup is expected to be as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Connor Zary

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf