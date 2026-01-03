Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

The Flames look to pick up their fourth win in as many games when they host the Nashville Predators at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West/CityTV).
Tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, this evening's projected lineup is expected to be as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Connor Zary
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf