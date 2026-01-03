Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

Tonight's lines and pairings versus Nashville

PLJan3Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames look to pick up their fourth win in as many games when they host the Nashville Predators at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West/CityTV).

Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, this evening's projected lineup is expected to be as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Connor Zary

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

