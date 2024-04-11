Game Day Notebook - 11.04.24

LOS ANGELES – A lot has been made recently about the Kings’ infamous 1-3-1 trap.

LA blueliner Drew Doughty was asked about it on the team’s recent trip to Alberta, saying that the “frustration” teams feel when navigating the middle of the ice is actually a good thing, “because it means it’s working.”

Indeed, the method – which sends only one forechecker (F1) in ‘deep’, while the other four hang back in a diamond formation – has been effective for them.

But the Flames have found their way around it, winning two of the three meetings head-to-head this year.

Tonight, though, represents a new challenge, in a building where the Kings give up fewer shots (27.5) and goals (2.43) than anyone else in the Pacific.

“We've liked the way we've played them at home in Calgary,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska. “We want to see that same effort and a lot of what we saw in San Jose in the second and third periods.

“This is a team that makes it difficult on you in the neutral zone and they're a very good rush team, which something we have to clean up against them, and we want to make sure that we're playing with a lot of pace to our game tonight as well, to make it hard on them. That's what we're looking for, to kind of match what we did in Calgary and bring it here on the road.”

In order to break down the stingy system, the Flames will have to have their details and order and bring a lunch bucket-type effort, without falling victim to the ‘frustration’ the relentless puck pressure can cause.

“They do a really good job with it,” Huska said of the 1-3-1. “That's the one thing and for us, it's making sure that we're set on our forecheck detail a lot of times because they do such a great job of breaking out and they have a lot of options down low and they have a tendency to out-number teams down low. So, if we can be quick and be good with our sticks and our pressure, I feel like we give ourselves a chance to make them play a little bit more in our own zone, based on our forecheck.”