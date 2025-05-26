'Always An Honour'

It was a positive showing, to say the least.

Backlund was one of just four Swedes to average at least a point-per-game for the bronze medalists, netting nine points (3G, 6A)) in his first Worlds experience since captaining his country to gold at the 2018 tournament in Copenhagen.

He's already got one vote for a hopeful Italian excursion nine months from now.

A familiar vouch.

"He was really good," said Calgary blueliner Rasmus Andersson, who doubled as Sweden's captain at the Worlds. "He shows the way. He's a hell of a player and a hell of a leader, too. I think Sam, our coach, said it too when he selected the team, he was one of the last cuts before 4 Nations. You never know what the coaches are thinking, but in my opinion he should probably be on that Olympic squad."

The coach could potentially be persuaded.

To hear him tell it, his premier peek at Backlund was a positive one.

"It’s been really great getting to know (Backlund) a bit better," Hallam told the Swedish media contingent. "I understand why so many people speak so highly of him now that I’ve had the chance to study and work with him during a World Championship on home soil. He’s an awesome guy. He does a fantastic job on the ice. Smart."

Hallam had a front-row seat for Backlund's foray at Worlds, which saw utilization on both sides of special teams in addition to forming Sweden's most potent pair with another familiar face in Elias Lindholm. Alongside Backlund, the former Flame fronted Sweden's scoring success with a team-leading eight goals and 14 points.

He's another endorser of a European excursion for Backlund.

"Yeah, for sure," Lindholm said. "You want pro players in tournaments like that. I think he's a good guy for that. He's a big voice in the room as well.

"He's a good player.

"I think obviously playing with a guy like that, it kind of frees me up and the players around him because he plays with a lot of responsibilities and makes the game easy. It was a good tournament and nice to play with him."