'Always An Honour'

STOCKHOLM - Last February? Disappointing.
Next February? Delightful - potentially.
Flames captain Mikael Backlund, who wasn't a member of Sweden's entry at the 4 Nations Face-Off a few months ago, should find himself firmly on the radar for coach Sam Hallam's Swedish squad at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics after a standout performance at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.
"I feel like coming here... me and Sam have never worked together before," Backlund said. "I don't know him and he doesn't know me. So for me to come here and play at the World Championships, I feel like it gives him an opportunity to get to know me as a player and person."
Can't hurt, for the future.
Probably could've helped in the past.
Backlund was oh-so-close to participating in the first best-on-best the hockey world's seen since the 2016 World Cup, but a late cut that couldn't dissuade the Västerås product from another spin with Sweden at the Worlds this May.
"Yeah, I was disappointed, but Team Sweden has so many good players so it's hard to make the team," he said. "But I was excited. Obviously, I wanted to make the playoffs in Calgary. We had the same points. We should've, almost. Once that kind of settled I felt like I wanted to come home and play."