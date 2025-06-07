NHL Combine Notebook - 07.06.25

Farmer Brady

Brady Martin is a big part of his family’s business in Elmira, Ont.

Their dairy farm features 250 cattle, 4,000 pigs and 60,000 chickens, meaning there’s no shortage of work to go around.

Martin, the No. 11-ranked North American skater ahead of this month’s draft, has used his farmwork as his training ground, both in terms of gaining strength and developing his hard-work mentality.

“I just work on the farm. I obviously train a bit, I haven’t gotten too into hockey training,” he said Saturday. “I’m more just farm strong, is what they call it.

“That’s kinda how I grew up, I put on a lot of strength and muscle.”

On the ice, the hard-hitting centre had the same work ethic, putting up 72 points over a breakout season with the OHL’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

He even answered the infamous animal question, admitting he considers himself a parrot off the ice.

“I kinda chirp a lot, I guess, pretty talkative,” he said through a wide grin.

Martin will be back to choring next week, and while he comes by his work honestly, he says there’s one particular farm task that ranks beneath all others.

“Stone picking,” said the 18-year-old. “(You) drive up and down the field, pick stones - they’re big boulders, some of them you can’t even lift - that’s a tough chore.

“We do a bunch of crops, and harvest and stuff, and when we want to chop the crops off, we can’t have stones in there, they’ll break the equipment. Would rather pick ‘em early than spend thousands of dollars on equipment.”

But for now, he’s crossing his fingers that the list of to-dos on his list hasn’t grown exponentially during his time here at the Combine.

“I hope not,” he chuckled.

“I’m hoping my brothers kinda took that part over, but we’ll see, I guess.”