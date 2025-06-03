2025 NHL Draft Class - Justin Carbonneau

BUFFALO — He used to crash through defensive lines.

Now, Justin Carbonneau crashes through QMJHL opponents, all while wielding a slick stick.

The NHL Draft prospect totalled 89 points (46G, 43A) with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada this past season, all while setting a course for this, his first year of Draft eligibility.

But in a quick conversation along the ring of suites at KeyBank Center, Carbonneau’s willingness to discuss team over self sticks out.

For instance, when asked about his season, the Levis, Que. product shied away from his own numbers, choosing instead to talk about the growth shown by his young Armada squad.

“We got better. Every guy, I think, stepped up during the year,” he said. “Really proud of how we stepped up.

“It was not our winning year - (that’s) next year - this year, I’m really proud with how everybody stepped up as players and played a bigger role with the Armada.”

The 6-foot-1 right-winger is ranked No. 16 among North American prospects ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. And as a late 2006 birthday, he’s had an extra year of junior hockey seasoning in his home province.

That’s allowed him to flourish in Blainville, a place where he’s lit the lamp more than 80 times since being dealt to the Armada by the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

He punishes opponents on the scoresheet, and with a smile on his face, punishes those same foes physically when the opportunity arises.

“I like to hit. I like to score goals,” he beamed. “Those are the types of games I like to play, that power forward with some speed, that can score, hit, fore-check. That’s my main role.”

That physicality comes from his days as a running back, back home in La Belle Province.

Like many dual-sport athletes, Carbonneau had to refine his athletic pursuits as the prospect of a pro career in hockey grew stronger, but he’s a big advocate of the Quebec gridiron scene.

And for Canadian-raised players, there might not be a better place to play than Quebec, the province having produced 13 Vanier Cup winners since the turn of the century - 11 by the Université Laval alone.

That said, Carbonneau is just fine with being a fan nowadays.

“It is a big deal. It’s always sold out, the Rouge et Or,” he said. “I think it’s a great place to play football when you’re from Quebec, too. They always have good teams and it’s a big thing in Quebec.

“It’s fun to watch them play.”

With football on the sidelines, and the NHL Draft looming, Carbonneau is taking the NHL Combine experience in with wide eyes.

Realizing all the while that he’s another step closer to living out a childhood dream.

“It’s a busy week, but it’s a fun one,” he said of the week’s activities in Buffalo. “You get the opportunity to talk to everybody, meet all the teams, and do the testing.

“It’s really exciting.”