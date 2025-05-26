Gaudreau Family 5K Set For Saturday

The first annual Gaudreau Family 5K is set for this Saturday, May 31.

And even though the proceedings take place in New Jersey, there are still ways for Flames fans to take part!

The event includes a competitive chip-timed 5K race, a chip-timed fun run/walk and a 1-mile kids' fun run. And while the in-person race and fun run/walk have been long sold out, fans are invited to participate virtually from anywhere in the world.

Details on the virtual 5K are available here.

An online auction has also been set up here, where fans can bid on sports memorabilia including autographed jerseys from Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman.

Funds raised will be donated to the Archbishop Damiano School adaptive playground in Westville, N.J., with the goal of constructing a new playground for children with disabilities.

The Gaudreaus mother, Jane, works at the school and her husband, Guy, and all four Gaudreau siblings spent time volunteering with students.

"It's going to do so much good, and it's going to honour John and Matty," Jane told *NHL.com* recently. "And that playground will be there for years and years and years to come. And every time I look out my window or leave for the day, I'll be able to see the playground, and I'm just going to feel a warm feeling knowing that we were able to help Archbishop Damiano School's dream come true with the playground."