LOS ANGELES – A.J. Greer made a promise.

To himself.

And more importantly, his parents.

When the gritty forward chose to leave college, forego a $250,000 scholarship and go all-in on hockey in his home province, he knew the significance of what he was leaving behind.

But now, nearly a decade later, he’s putting the finishing touches on one of his greatest life achievements.

“I'm doing my last class as we speak, and I'm going to walk the stage on May 18 in Boston and be at the BU graduation ceremony,” Greer said, flashing the biggest of smiles. “I'm really proud of myself and the accomplishment, and I couldn't be more excited.”

Deep down, Greer knew that he would someday return to the study hall – online, or otherwise.

He just didn’t know when.

But when the world changed in March of 2020, with the NHL season on pause, opportunity knocked.

“I started taking my classes the first week of COVID,” Greer said. “When it first, first, first started – first wave, everything.

“I had about two years and a bit finished at school at the time I left. When COVID started, we were at home the first week and I was brainstorming what I could do, like everyone did during that time. So, I actually gave Boston University a call and was like, 'Hey, is there a possibility for me keep my classes going with online programs?' I was skeptical at what they were going to say, because remember – I left on my own terms and made the decision to pursue my hockey career in the Q.

“I had that full scholarship, but I really didn't think they would honour it.

“But they were really supportive, really welcoming and they said, 'Yeah, no problem. We'll go one for one.' So, I took one class every semester – seven weeks at a time – and here we are.

“It was about 20-something classes that I did during the hockey season, summer and everything. I kept it going all this time and now I'm in my last one.

“It's an incredible feeling.”