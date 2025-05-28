Flames Alumni Set To Tee Off For A Great Cause

The Calgary Flames Alumni Association is excited to announce that 2025 marks the 31st year of the Calgary Flames Alumni Masters Tournament. The Masters Tournament is an annual charity golf tournament hosted by the Alumni. This year the tournament will be held on Thursday, May 29 at Priddis Greens Golf Course. The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. MT. 100% of the proceeds from the tournament will directly support Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families.

“As an Alumni group there are a lot of us that call Calgary home. We enjoy being able to give back to the community. Through the Alumni Masters together with our great partnerships both corporate and individual we will exceed $3.2 million raised since inception. We are looking forward to many more years of great community involvement in the Calgary area,” said Robyn Regehr, Tournament Co-Chair.

The Masters Tournament was originally founded in 1995 by Eddie Wong and former Flames captain Jim Peplinski. Since then, the tournament has gone on to support a number of different Calgary-based organizations and has raised over $3.2 million for local charities. This year’s tournament and reception will feature a number of Flames Alumni and will raise funds and awareness for Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families.

Cerebral Palsy Kids & Families provide family-focused support, resources, programs and opportunities to Calgary area individuals and families living with physical disabilities. In response to the largest community needs, they have successfully developed flagship programs including their Family Support, Adapted Bike, Equipment Loan and Technology Support programs. Over the past 12 years, with the help of the Calgary Flames Alumni Masters Tournament, over 2,000 kids living with a physical disability have experienced the simple joy of riding a bike. Funds raised from this year's event will be used to expand the Adapted Bike and Equipment Program which is the largest of its kind in North America. For more information on Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families, please visit, www.calgarycp.org.

The Calgary Flames Alumni Masters Tournament also features an online auction, with exclusive merchandise available to bid on. Check out this year's auction HERE.