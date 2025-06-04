2025 NHL Draft Class - Jake O'Brien

BUFFALO — Here at the NHL Combine, the 90 invited top prospects are the centre of attention.

But it’s also no secret that the centre position is also one of considerable intrigue, with teams slated to make their draft selections in just over three weeks’ time.

In all, 12 of the Top 25 North American skaters ranked by NHL Central Scouting patrol the middle of the ice for their respective junior and college teams.

Right up at the top of the list: Brantford Bulldogs forward Jake O’Brien. The Toronto native has parlayed a 98-point campaign in the OHL to a No. 4 ranking ahead of the Draft.

O’Brien had help - Chicago first-rounder Marek Vanacker spent a good chunk of time on his wing - but the soon-to-be 18-year-old is a savvy, intelligent set-up man, compiling 117 assists (nearly one per game) over his two OHL seasons.

“I’m a very smart player, I have high hockey IQ,” O’Brien said Wednesday morning. “I can make tight seam plays, very good at passing.

“I’m a 200-foot player and I make others around me better.”

Hockey is in O’Brien’s blood. Both of his parents played professionally as well as in college. Both have been sources of inspiration, and support as he navigates the lead-up to his lifelong dream.

“My Mom and my Dad for sure, supporting me, allowing me to not to really worry about it,” O’Brien said when asked who he leans on. “And I would say my friends, too, just going fishing, getting out on the lake and not worrying about the Draft, obviously a pretty stressful time.

“Just kind of not worrying about it, and waiting ’til it comes.”

It’s on the water that O’Brien finds solace, too. An avid fisherman, he cites frequent trips to the family cottage at Bobcaygeon - and getting out on the Kawartha Lakes - as his preferred way to get away from it all.

The still water stands as a sharp contrast to his junior hockey home in Brantford. The Bulldogs play in the cozy confines of the Brantford Civic Centre, which at a shade under 3,000 offers one of the more intimate fan experiences in the entire Canadian Hockey League.

“It’s cool, it sells out every night,” said O’Brien. “Obviously doesn’t fit too many fans, but I feel like that’s kinda what makes it the rink it is.

“It’s very loud every night, the fans are crazy, they’re very passionate. It’s cool to play in front of them.”

In all, 19 OHL players received invites to the Combine. O’Brien is the lone Bulldog, but with the 2024-25 season now in the rear-view mirror, he’s happy to put hockey rivalries aside, as he and his peers chase their life-long goal.

He’s one step closer to the Show.

To centre stage.

“It’s been really cool meeting all the players here, they’re kind of in the same situation as me so it’s cool talking to them,” said O’Brien. “It’s obviously cool meeting with all the teams, you’re seeing all the GMs.

“Definitely a cool experience and I’m looking forward to the rest of the week.”