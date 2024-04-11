LOS ANGELES – Not once did anyone suggest he was ever at fault.

If anything, after all, it was a total injustice.

Still, Kevin Rooney was determined to make things right.

“I felt like I owed it to the boys,” Rooney said of his heroic shot block in the late stages of regulation Tuesday in San Jose. “Obviously, in the Edmonton game, things didn't quite work out that way.”

Maybe so.

But it wasn’t for a lack of try.

It takes courage to step into a shot at this level – let alone from one off the stick of young Evan Bouchard, who routinely uncorks bombs to the tune of 90, 95, and even pushing 100 miles per hour. But Rooney, of course, did it anyway, sacrificing the body on a rising blast that left him little time to react.

You could replay that moment million times over and you might never see the puck take a route like that again, changing direction from about 20 feet out and beating Jacob Markstrom glove-side for the game-winning strike.

So, when the sharp-shooting Fabian Zetterlund had a great look with only seconds on the clock Tuesday, Rooney sprung back into action and took a painful one off the inside of his left knee.

As one does.

For the boys.

“It was good to get one in the next game, so my teammates could see that I'll pay the price for them every night,” Rooney said. “Sometimes you get 'em, sometimes you don't. But it was a pretty exciting moment – it definitely meant a lot seeing all the guys give me the stick taps and Husk giving me the stick-tap (in the locker-room after), too.”