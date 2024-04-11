'I Owed It To The Boys'

Rooney's big shot block in San Jose shows the 'play-for-each-other' mentality the pack is preaching

20240411_Rooney1

LOS ANGELES – Not once did anyone suggest he was ever at fault. 

If anything, after all, it was a total injustice. 

Still, Kevin Rooney was determined to make things right. 

“I felt like I owed it to the boys,” Rooney said of his heroic shot block in the late stages of regulation Tuesday in San Jose. “Obviously, in the Edmonton game, things didn't quite work out that way.”

Maybe so.

But it wasn’t for a lack of try.

It takes courage to step into a shot at this level – let alone from one off the stick of young Evan Bouchard, who routinely uncorks bombs to the tune of 90, 95, and even pushing 100 miles per hour. But Rooney, of course, did it anyway, sacrificing the body on a rising blast that left him little time to react. 

You could replay that moment million times over and you might never see the puck take a route like that again, changing direction from about 20 feet out and beating Jacob Markstrom glove-side for the game-winning strike. 

So, when the sharp-shooting Fabian Zetterlund had a great look with only seconds on the clock Tuesday, Rooney sprung back into action and took a painful one off the inside of his left knee. 

As one does.

For the boys. 

“It was good to get one in the next game, so my teammates could see that I'll pay the price for them every night,” Rooney said. “Sometimes you get 'em, sometimes you don't. But it was a pretty exciting moment – it definitely meant a lot seeing all the guys give me the stick taps and Husk giving me the stick-tap (in the locker-room after), too.”

Rooney sacrifices the body late in regulation

Don’t tell these guys that the games don’t matter. 

For Rooney, his abbreviated campaign has represented a renaissance, of sorts. His return from shoulder surgery a few months ago has been well documented, and after re-establishing himself as a core member of the club, he’s being leaned on now more than he ever has in Calgary. 

Since returning to the lineup on Feb. 6, Rooney has averaged 2:37 per game on the penalty kill – second only to captain Mikael Backlund among forwards. 

That number has skyrocketed to an average of 3:04 per game since the trade deadline. 

So, while the Flames’ 2023-24 season comes to an end a week from today, Rooney is one of many feeling the pinch. 

Why, when playing some of the best, most consistent hockey of his career, would he want this ride to end now?

“It's a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately kind of league,” said Rooney, who says he feels good about how he’s put himself in good stead ahead of training camp next fall. “I really want to finish strong and show the coaching staff I'm going to be a big part of it again next year.

“I'm very thankful I've been given this opportunity again. It's such a privilege to play in this league. Obviously, it's exciting being back and I feel a little more comfortable around the group of guys, definitely more confident on the ice. 

“Just trying to remember those things come training camp next year and be ready to go.

“And it all starts with putting your best foot forward now.”

