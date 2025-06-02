A Transformative Donation

The Calgary Flames Foundation is proud to announce the extension of the CSEC Inclusion Program. The CSEC Inclusion Program was launched by the Calgary Flames Foundation in August 2021 as a $2 million investment over four years in sport inclusion focused on four areas – supporting the adapted sport and LGBTQ+ communities, girls and women, and visible minorities. Since then, the Inclusion Program has distributed over $2 million. Today, the Calgary Flames Foundation is proud to announce the extension of this commitment in the amount of an additional $2 million over four years.

Since its launch in August 2021, the CSEC Inclusion Program has made significant strides in advancing inclusion, diversity, and equity in the sport. Through strategic partnership and donations with the Calgary Flames Foundation, the program has directly impacted more than 4,800 youth in southern Alberta. The funding commitment has been instrumental in creating new sport opportunities, supporting existing programs, and ensuring that youth from all backgrounds have access to the life-changing benefits of sport.

The Calgary Flames Foundation is proud to also announce over $500,000 in donations to local southern Alberta charities. Through the Foundation’s annual community grant program, charities can apply for support for high need programs and projects focused on health and wellness, grassroots sports and educational programming with an emphasis on youth.

These donations will be celebrated and awarded at a breakfast event tomorrow morning, Tuesday, June 3 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in the TELUS Club starting at 7:30am. The breakfast will be attended by recipient charities, supporters of the Calgary Flames Foundation, and Calgary Flames Captain, Mikael Backlund.