A Transformative Donation

Calgary Flames Foundation announces $2 million extension of the CSEC Inclusion Program, plus $500,000 in donations to local charities

CFF_Press Release_2-06-2025
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames Foundation is proud to announce the extension of the CSEC Inclusion Program. The CSEC Inclusion Program was launched by the Calgary Flames Foundation in August 2021 as a $2 million investment over four years in sport inclusion focused on four areas – supporting the adapted sport and LGBTQ+ communities, girls and women, and visible minorities. Since then, the Inclusion Program has distributed over $2 million. Today, the Calgary Flames Foundation is proud to announce the extension of this commitment in the amount of an additional $2 million over four years.

Since its launch in August 2021, the CSEC Inclusion Program has made significant strides in advancing inclusion, diversity, and equity in the sport. Through strategic partnership and donations with the Calgary Flames Foundation, the program has directly impacted more than 4,800 youth in southern Alberta. The funding commitment has been instrumental in creating new sport opportunities, supporting existing programs, and ensuring that youth from all backgrounds have access to the life-changing benefits of sport.

The Calgary Flames Foundation is proud to also announce over $500,000 in donations to local southern Alberta charities. Through the Foundation’s annual community grant program, charities can apply for support for high need programs and projects focused on health and wellness, grassroots sports and educational programming with an emphasis on youth.

These donations will be celebrated and awarded at a breakfast event tomorrow morning, Tuesday, June 3 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in the TELUS Club starting at 7:30am. The breakfast will be attended by recipient charities, supporters of the Calgary Flames Foundation, and Calgary Flames Captain, Mikael Backlund.

A list of the recipient charities follow:

AARC Adolescent Recovery Centre
Alberta Lung Association
The Alex
Brady’s Foundation for Pediatric Palliative
Bright Lights for Africa Foundation
Brown Bagging for Kids
Calgary Counselling Centre
Calgary Public Library Foundation
Calgary Quest Children's Society
Canadian Mental Health Association
Dare to Care Bully Prevention System
Diabetes Canada Camp Jean Nelson
Discovery House
Families of Alberta for Conductive Education
Helping Families Handle Cancer
Hope Air
Hull Services
I Can for Kids
Kids Up Front
Make-A-Wish Foundation
Making Changes Association
McMan Youth, Family and Community Services
Rainbow Literacy and Learning Society
Soup Sisters
Spina Bifida/Hydrocephalus Association
Step by Step Early Intervention
Teach to Grow Canada
The Central Alberta Women's Emergency Shelter
The Educational Partnership Foundation
Priddis Community Association Outdoor Rink
The Outreach Centre
Motionball Calgary
KidSport Calgary

These two programs are important components of the Calgary Flames Foundation’s continued support of southern Alberta and ongoing and annual work done by the Calgary Flames Foundation. The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs. Since the ownership group brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the Calgary Flames Foundation has invested over $70 million into the community. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com

