LOS ANGELES – 'So he packed up a grip and he split for the coast.

'La-La Land.

‘L.A.'

To this day, Newman remains one of the most quotable characters in TV history, what with the driest of dry wit and the kind of sarcastic approach this writer can really get behind.

So, when pried about his buddy’s whereabouts on Seinfeld, he naturally “played coy” before finally offering up the goods.

Kramer, of course, left NYC to pursue his dream in Tinseltown.

A lot like Kevin Rooney, one year ago.

“This is my eighth year as a pro, so you do the same routine and it can get a little monotonous over time,” Rooney said, looking back on his transformative off-season of 2023. “I was looking to change things up and since my wife grew up in LA, it was a great chance to do that.

“She comes from a hockey family. She played hockey, her dad played hockey, her cousins play and one even plays in LA. So, it was an opportunity to change up my routine and maybe get a fresh set of eyes in the weight room and on the ice. It was a great way to be close to her and at the same time, allow myself to benefit by getting out of my comfort zone, so to speak.”