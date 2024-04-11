'Change Things Up'

Rooney's decision to train in L.A. last summer paid off in a big way

20240411_Rooney_Warmup
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

LOS ANGELES – 'So he packed up a grip and he split for the coast.

'La-La Land.

‘L.A.'

To this day, Newman remains one of the most quotable characters in TV history, what with the driest of dry wit and the kind of sarcastic approach this writer can really get behind.

So, when pried about his buddy’s whereabouts on Seinfeld, he naturally “played coy” before finally offering up the goods.

Kramer, of course, left NYC to pursue his dream in Tinseltown.

A lot like Kevin Rooney, one year ago.

“This is my eighth year as a pro, so you do the same routine and it can get a little monotonous over time,” Rooney said, looking back on his transformative off-season of 2023. “I was looking to change things up and since my wife grew up in LA, it was a great chance to do that.

“She comes from a hockey family. She played hockey, her dad played hockey, her cousins play and one even plays in LA. So, it was an opportunity to change up my routine and maybe get a fresh set of eyes in the weight room and on the ice. It was a great way to be close to her and at the same time, allow myself to benefit by getting out of my comfort zone, so to speak.”

20240411_RooneyGoal

In February, we sat down with Rooney to discuss his journey back from shoulder surgery, which came at the absolute worst time after putting together a strong case in training camp.

But the reality is, the turnover began months earlier – when after seven years of off-season toil in home state, the California sunshine beckoned.

Whether it was more of a mental reset or simply an opportunity to spend more time with his extended family, Rooney left no stone unturned.

He was determined to get back to the NHL after being summoned to the minors midway through the previous campaign.

“We got a place down by the water in Long Beach,” he said. “It was nice to spend time with her and have a lot of friends out here. It was probably for the best to kind of focus this summer on training and spending time with her family, which I don't get a lot of time to do. It was a fun summer being out here. As far as the on ice and off ice, I took what the coaches and Conny said in my exit interview and tried to work on the things they wanted me to work on. That was the goal.”

20240411_RooneyGoal2

While Hollywood treated him well last year, it’s unlikely he’ll return this coming summer – at least, on a full-time basis.

He and his wife, Tara, are expecting their first child – a girl – on June 10. The plan is for her is to be born in Boston, so Tara is already in Beantown awaiting the arrival of her husband following the season.

“We're definitely going to try and come out later in the summer to see her family, but most of the summer, I'm going to spend back in Boston,” Rooney said. “I'm excited. She's passed the point where she could fly, so she went back (to Boston) it's been tough not being with her the last couple weeks but I'm excited to see her and she's doing great.”

The Rooneys may not be in for another sun-kissed summer on the coast, but a return to New England isn’t so bad, either.

The City of Angels will always hold a special place in Kevin’s heart.

And hopefully, that will translate into a strong night on the ice tonight in the very city that helped rejuvenate his career.

