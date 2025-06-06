NHL Combine Notebook - 06.06.25

Testing Technique

Flames Director of Sports Performance Rick Davis will be a keen observer at Saturday’s fitness testing.

It’s a chance for him to get a glimpse at the potential new members of the organization, and to get a sense of each prospect’s future potential.

The range of tests, according to Davis, offer teams a wide-ranging look at each athlete, from body composition, to strength, to endurance.

“It’s kind of like that first starting baseline of their professional athletic development,” he said Friday. “We have a baseline measurement, and we can kind of track those trends longitudinally over time and say that this athlete has taken current, or correct steps in their athletic development, to maximize their potential as NHL hockey players.”

But that’s not to say that the results are the be-all and end-all for each prospect. Each player here in Buffalo is at a different maturation level and some of the older players at the Combine have the benefit of up to 12 months of additional time on the ice and in the gym.

“The athletes are physically more mature are going to be able to perform more work, that can be in relation to leg power and strength,” Davis explained. “So we’re looking at where they’re currently at, but also we’re looking at athletes that have higher potential.

“It’s not that an athlete has maximized his potential here, it’s saying ‘hey, is his ceiling higher than this guy, and can we get more out of him from an overall holistic development standpoint?’”

From here, Davis will compile the data and break it all down for the Flames hockey operations personnel.

And in the event that Calgary picks Combine attendees in this month’s Draft, Davis and his conditioning team will have a head-start in assessing the new Flames prospects, enabling them to craft work plans to ensure their development happens the right way.

“It really gives us objective, quantified information to say that this athlete,” he said. “For him to be his best NHL hockey player in the future, whether it’s in one to five years, we can push out different areas of athletic development based on his different physiological capabilities here.”