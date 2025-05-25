World Championship Recap - 25.05.25

Mikael Backlund was determined to make his final game of the 2024-25 season a good one.

And as he's done so many times before over the course of his career, he led the way.

Backlund scored twice to help send host Sweden on its way toward the IIHF World Championship bronze medal, breaking the ice in his country's 6-2 win over Denmark Sunday.

And with his three-point effort Sunday, he earned his country's Player of the Game honour.

The Flames captain earned his fourth career World Championship medal, while defenceman Rasmus Andersson collected his first major IIHF medal in his Worlds debut.