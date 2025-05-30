Flames Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Calgary Flames announce today that Trent Cull has been named assistant coach. Cull joined the Flames during the 2024-25 season on an interim basis following Brad Larsen’s leave of absence from the club. Larsen will return to the Flames for the 2025-26 campaign. In a subsequent move, the Flames have released assistant coach Dan Lambert from the remaining year of his contract with the team.

“Facing a challenging situation last season, Trent stepped in and was very impressive managing his assignments with our NHL club,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “We thank Dan for his contributions to the organization during the past two seasons and wish him every success with his future in the game.”

Cull was in his second year as head coach with the Calgary Wranglers at the time of the interim appointment to the Flames on Dec. 22, 2024. During his time on the NHL bench, the Flames penalty kill improved from 29th in the league to 15th (Dec. 23 – April. 17). Before his recall, Cull led the Wranglers to a 20-8-1 record, 41 points and a .707 points percentage (1st in the AHL). As a result, the Wranglers coaching staff were selected to represent the Pacific Division at the AHL All-Star Game. The 51-year-old Cull has coached in the AHL for 15 years and was also an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Flames have initiated the process of filling the vacant head coach position with the Calgary Wranglers.