5 Things - Flames @ Kings

1. Last Time Out

You could see the emotion, the pride, and the sheer elation of it all cascading to the surface.

For the unflappable Dustin Wolf, this was a night 22 years in the making.

“Coming home is always super-enjoyable,” the rookie netminder said after posting a 20-save victory over his hometown team. “The goal of a trip is to get wins – and to get a win in front of my family is pretty special.”

While his mom and dad weren’t able to attend, a number of relatives – including his grandmother, who watched him play live for the first time – could be heard cheering (and, yes, howling) every time the young puck-stopper’s name was mentioned.

Wolf grew up only a stone’s throw from SAP Center in nearby Gilroy, Calif., with Sharks legend Evgeni Nabokov serving as the ultimate inspiration for the kid with a dream.

And while playing in this barn was not exactly new to the Flames’ goalie-of-the-future – visiting a number of times as a member of the Stockton Heat/Calgary Wranglers back when the Sharks’ AHL outfit called the Tank home – this was his first taste of it at the NHL level.

What’s more, the W came along with it.

“They’ve just been by my side from the very start, from my aunt and uncle my grandma, my parents who couldn’t be here tonight," Wolf said. "Coming from a small town, playing against your hometown team, it’s something you obviously dream of, pretty cool it came true.”

Wolf puncuated the night with a dazzling glove save off Justin Bailey, who one-timed a centring pass from Collin Graf at the lip of the blue paint, but was emphatically denied by the trapper.