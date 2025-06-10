Flames Sign Klapka To Two-Year Extension

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed forward Adam Klapka to a two-year contract extension.

Klapka skated in 31 games for the Flames in 2024-25, scoring six goals and four assists for 10 points along with 29 penalty minutes. From April 1st until April 17th, Klapka would record three goals and three assists for six points which ranked sixth on the team during the Flames final nine games. He also averaged a career-high 12:43 of ice time while registering a team-leading 32 hits during the month of April.

The Praha, CZE native was originally signed as a free agent by Calgary on May 16, 2022. He is the Flames AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, joint top scorer with 97 points in 158 American Hockey League contests. This past May, Klapka was selected to represent Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Championships where he scored two goals and recorded an assist for three points in five appearances.

Term: 2 Years

AAV: $1,250,000

BORN: Praha, CZE DATE: September 14, 2000

HEIGHT: 6’8” WEIGHT: 235 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right