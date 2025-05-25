'A Great Experience'

STOCKHOLM - No real silver lining.

But still a bronze to bring back home.

Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson and host Sweden rebounded from a crushing semifinal loss to the United States on Saturday to haul in some hardware at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm by way of a 6-2 win against Denmark in the bout for bronze.

A third-place finish for the Flames friends.

"At the end of the day, the disappointment is there - but every time you get to wear this jersey and play in front of your home fans and for your national team, it's always special and it's never anything I take for granted," said Andersson, who last represented Sweden at the 2014 World Under-18 Championship. "It's been great. It's been great, honestly. And it's been so much fun playing for Team Sweden again. It was such a long time ago I got to do that. The experience has been awesome.

"Obviously, would've liked to have ended with a different colour than this."

Backlund had two goals and an assist in the medal-clinching effort, earning Sweden's Player of the Game honours.