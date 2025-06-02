NHL Scouting Combine Begins In Buffalo

BUFFALO — The top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft have descended on Buffalo, and CalgaryFlames.com is on the scene!

The 2025 NHL Scouting Combine takes place over the next six days, with 90 of the top-ranked draft-eligible players set to participate in interviews with teams, medicals and fitness testing at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo, in advance of the 2025 NHL Draft June 27-28.

Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer - the top-ranked North American skater - is here, along with fellow top prospects Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit), James Hagens (Boston College) and Swedish centreman Anton Frondell (Djurgardens).

The Calgary Hitmen will be represented by forward Ben Kindel - ranked No. 21 among North American skaters after a 99-point campaign in the WHL - while Calgarians Jackson Smith (Tri-City Americans) and Nathan Behm (Kamloops Blazers) are also among the invitees.

"The NHL Combine is the final showcase event before the NHL Draft," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr told *NHL.com*, "and it's a week full of interviews, medicals, and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game."

The Flames hold two first-round selections in the 2025 NHL Draft. Calgary will pick at No. 18, and the club also has the Florida Panthers’ first-round pick, which will be made at a position to be determined at the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final.

Stay tuned to CalgaryFlames.com, as well as the team’s social channels all week long for exclusive interviews and prospect features direct from the Combine!